From: Bettina Menzel, Michelle Brey

The Asian hornet is spreading in this country. Their hunger for bees is huge. But does it also pose a danger to humans?

Munich – She is small, hums to herself, and many are not sure: Is she a danger or not? The first sighting of the Asian hornet in Germany was many years ago. The insect species has been spreading in this country since 2014. It is often confused with the Asian giant hornet. While one can be dangerous to humans, the other, according to the environmental agency, is as harmless as the native European hornets.

Discovered in the USA and Canada: This is where the Asian giant hornet is at home

With a length of up to five centimeters, the Asian giant hornet is considered the largest of its kind in the world. It is characterized by its enormous hunger for honey bees. Not only can their sting be extremely painful, but it can even pose a fatal threat to some people. In 2019, specimens of this species were spotted in both the United States and Canada. Entomologists made plans to eradicate the dangerous animal. Maybe that worked, because… as authorities reportedthere have been no sightings in the United States since 2022.

The Asian giant hornet has never been seen in Germany. However, the Asian hornet, which is harmless to humans, does. It is spreading extremely quickly, particularly in North Rhine-Westphalia. It was also spotted in the following other federal states:

Bavaria

Hesse

Baden-Württemberg

Hamburg

Asian hornet could displace native hornet

The Asian hornet's hunger for bees is also great. While the domestic hornet only covers around five percent of its energy needs with honey bees, the Asian hornet feeds significantly more, at 37 to 85 percent. Bee expert Nicole Höcherl from the Bavarian State Institute for Viticulture and Horticulture said this to the ARD.

Another difference between the Asian hornet and the native hornet is the size of their colonies. There are 400 to 700 native hornets and 1,000 to over 2,000 Asian hornets. Globalization and climate change promote the spread, according to the Nature Conservation Association. The introduced species can displace the native hornets and thus reduce biological diversity.

This is how the Asian hornet can be distinguished from its European “colleague”.

The Asian hornet differs from its European relatives in size and color. These are the characteristics of the animal:

It is slightly smaller than the European animal.

Their head is black with an orange forehead color.

The thorax is completely black.

Only about the last third of their body part is colored yellow-black.

The thorax of the European variant, on the other hand, has a mixture of rust-colored and black, with the classic yellow-black stripes on the rear body.

Anyone who discovers an Asian hornet's nest in Germany should take a photo and note the location. Instead of acting independently, you should contact the nature conservation authority of the respective federal state.

