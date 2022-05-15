You don’t think about it every day, but it’s actually crazy how fast it all went. How long ago was all that Dieselgate? Let’s just tell you: it started in 2015. Since then, in a span of just seven years, the entire car world has been turned upside down. No, that’s not just because of the stormy rise of the electric car, to say the least – those developments had of course already been partially set in motion.

What Dieselgate did do was completely wipe out the (financial) basis for that transition, which is simply a lot easier to carry out if you a) don’t have to pay huge fines because you screwed up, and b) there fed up with consumers who want to make an extra profit, and c) in the meantime you can still continue to sell your diesel cars. And so almost nobody did the latter anymore; who buys such a lying device, especially when you know you’ll never get rid of it?

There is still something to be said for diesel engines

We’ve said it before: no, that’s not fair. Diesel engines emit less CO2, are (much) more economical and last longer. New technology, additives such as AdBlue and a good adjustment largely put an end to the emission of harmful substances. And above all: they drive wonderfully, which almost no car proves as striking as this Audi SQ5 Sportback TDI. When we drove it, it could still be ordered from Audi dealers. But shortly afterwards, the brand scrapped all diesel cars in the Netherlands. And no, that wasn’t an April 1 joke.

The whole idea of ​​the Audi SQ5 Sportback TDI dates back to the time when Audi won Le Mans with diesel cars and felt that performance versions should also be made of ‘normal’ diesel cars. Not much later it turned out that, through his own doing, that was a timing failure. It is somehow a mystery to us why Audi still found it necessary to put this engine in the Q5 Sportback. Anyway, we Dutch are so navel-gazing that we often forget that the world is bigger; perhaps there is still good business to be done in other countries.

The Audi SQ5 Sportback TDI is a sum of good parts

The Q5 Sportback is an excellent car, the 3.0-litre V6 (bi)turbo diesel is a fantastic block, and together they are slightly more than the sum of their parts. The Audi SQ5 Sportback TDI treats you to 347 hp, 700 Nm, a 0-to-100’je in 5.1 seconds and a regulated top of 250 km/h. All this while enjoying a sound that you never knew a diesel was capable of and all the luxury, comfort and finish superiority you expect from a top Audi. Sophisticated and quiet, eating large amounts of miles or belittling corners until they wish they were born straights: he does it with an ease you can’t even call playful anymore.

The Audi SQ5 Sportback TDI is an ideal car

The funny thing is: the Audi SQ5 Sportback TDI combines the speed and push of an electric car with the sound and ‘experience’ that you are used to from a petrol car, while consuming half of it. In our opinion, you can hardly get much closer to ‘the ideal car’. With one small caveat: that you are in a car that will not allow you to enter the city center in a few years, because the manufacturer itself has ensured that he is seen as the environmental devil himself. It’s a strange world we live in…

Specifications Audi SQ5 Sportback TDI (2022)

engine

2,967 cc

V6 biturbo

341 hp @ 3,800 rpm

700 Nm @ 1,750 rpm

Drive

four wheels

8v automatic

Performance

0-100 km/h 5.1 sec

top 250 km/h

Consumption (average)

8.2 l/100 km

215 g/km CO2 (G label)

Dimensions

4,689 x 1,893 x 1,633mm (LxWxH)

2,824mm (wheelbase)

1,985 kg

65 l (diesel)

500 / 1,470 l (luggage)

Prices

not available (NL)

€ 77,640 (B)