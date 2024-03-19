The same AMG model, but with fewer cylinders, less displacement and less power does not sound like a recipe for success. AMGs should have at least eight cylinders with as much horsepower as possible, right? Recently, Mercedes-AMG proved the opposite. Hopefully the sporty Mercedes division can repeat this trick with the new Mercedes-AMG GT 43.

With the reference to recently we are referring to the Mercedes-AMG SL 43. This is the cheaper, weaker and slower brother of the SL 55 and SL 63. Judging from the figures, you would almost think that the V8 engine of the 63 was literally cut in half. is chopped. Instead of a 4.0-liter biturbo V8, the 43 has a 2.0-liter four-cylinder with one turbo.

The four-cylinder is more pleasant than the V8

During our driving test with the SL 43, we discovered that the smaller engine drove much better than the V8 version, thanks to its lower weight. Normally we would not recommend that you read a Top Gear article again, but in this case… With that piece in mind, it is a good move by Mercedes-AMG to also give the GT a four-cylinder.

The Mercedes-AMG GT 43 will have the same engine as the AMG A 45 S. This gives you 412 hp and 500 Nm at your disposal. Just a bit stronger than the SL 43, which has 381 hp. A sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in the GT is completed in 4.6 seconds and the top speed is 280 km/h. Power goes to the rear wheels via a nine-speed automatic transmission.

The underlying technology of the AMG GT

The GT gets steel springs with aluminum shock absorbers and a multi-link suspension on the front axle. You can optionally have active damping, steering rear wheels, an electronic differential, active aero and a rear wing installed. The GT 43 comes standard with 19-inch wheels, but Mercedes is willing to replace them with 20 or 21-inch wheels at an additional cost.

It is not yet known what the Mercedes-AMG GT with four-cylinder will cost. As with the SL, the 43 version will be a lot more affordable than the variant with an eight-cylinder. For the SL with four-cylinder you pay at least 178,161 euros and for the version with V8 engine 290,128 euros. The PHEV version is 25k cheaper. In the Netherlands you pay at least 298,901 euros for the AMG GT 63, including a ton of BPM. The tax will be somewhat milder for the Mercedes-AMG GT with a four-cylinder.