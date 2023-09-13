Home page politics

From: George Anastasiadis

The traffic light’s migration policy plays into the hands of Free Voters boss Hubert Aiwanger, comments Merkur editor-in-chief Georg Anastasiadis. © Uwe Lein/dpa/Klaus Haag/Montage: merkur.de

Illegal migration is increasing rapidly at the borders with Poland and the Czech Republic, but like Merkel, the traffic light government is now refusing to do what is obviously absolutely necessary. A comment from Merkur editor-in-chief Georg Anastasiadis.

Munich – This result of the new Bayerntrend survey should only surprise the most ignorant people in politics: No topic is as burning under people’s nails before the Bavarian election as the uncontrolled growing illegal migration. Not the looming economic crisis, not the high energy prices, not even the media’s favorite topic of climate concerns citizens in a comparable way.

The capitulation of the traffic light government – like its Union-led predecessor – to the smugglers (in addition to the heating problems) has had a significant effect on the shift to the right, which in Bavaria is blowing the wind into Aiwanger’s sails rather than the AfD. He is currently converting his Free Voters into a kind of more moderate “alternative for Bavaria”. Söder’s CSU, on the other hand, hardly benefits from discontent over the traffic light failure. That’s no wonder, since she recently awarded Angela Merkel Bavaria’s highest medal for her wrong policies, thereby offending many conservatives.

Migration policy: Faeser should finally do her job at the borders

The most visible symbol of the refusal to work in the fight against illegal migration is the veto of the SPD Federal Interior Minister Nancy Faeser against controls at the borders with Poland and the Czech Republic. According to the police’s findings, Ukrainians of all people have taken over the smuggling business, and the number of unauthorized border crossings is exploding. It doesn’t help to voluntarily accept fewer refugees from Italy in the future, or to declare Georgia a safe country of origin, or to announce the umpteenth deportation offensive.

What matters is order at the borders. The Chancellor does not need a “Germany Pact” and he does not need to hold the Union or municipalities and districts accountable to tackle the problem. All it takes is a simple instruction to his announcing minister, Faeser, to finally do her job at the borders. It would be a long-overdue reversal of the welcome signal to immigration in the social systems. As long as that doesn’t happen, the traffic lights shouldn’t lament the rise of right-wing populists.