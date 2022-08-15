Good news for those who find it very hot in the Netherlands at the moment: it will be hot and stuffy this week. It will rain heavily in many places today – but the temperature remains on the high side. Worst of both worlds as this can make it feel sticky and sweltering. And then there’s another problem: the roads can be extra slippery.

If it has been hot and dry for a long time, the roads can become extra slippery due to a rain shower. This is because the rain normally rinses the asphalt clean. Now that there has been no rain for a while, more dirt than usual has been left lying around. These are, for example, droplets of oil, dust and rubber from the tires.

The moment it starts to rain slightly, this dirt comes loose and makes it extra slippery on the road. If it rains harder, the water will wash the roads clean again. Always keep this in mind when you get back on the road and you see that the asphalt is wet. Keep a little more distance and don’t dive into the bend too quickly.

Especially abroad

In the Netherlands we have excellent asphalt in most places and it is never dry for weeks in a row. It’s a different story abroad, where you can see the roads almost gleaming with all the rubber and oil residues on them. If you are on holiday on a Greek island, for example, and it starts to rain, be extra careful.

The smell of rain is called petrichor

Because it has been dry for a little longer in the Netherlands, there is a good chance that you will smell ‘the smell of rain’ tonight. Its official name is ‘petrichor’. This is a contraction of stone (petra) and the blood of the gods (ichor).

The smell is not from asphalt, but from plants. Plants release a certain substance during longer periods of drought. This substance settles in the earth and in rock. When it starts to rain, this fabric rises and you can smell the typical rain odor. Learned something again today.