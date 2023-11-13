Home page politics

From: Bettina Menzel

Russian President Vladimir Putin on October 30 at a Security Council meeting in Moscow (archive photo). © IMAGO/Gavriil Grigorov/Kremlin Pool/Zuma Wire

It is still unclear how Hamas was able to keep the surprise attack secret from Israel. A new report points to Putin’s role – and how the Ukraine war changed the rules of the game.

Tel Aviv – On October 7th, around 3,000 fighters from the terrorist organization Hamas stormed the border with Israel and committed a massacre. The terrorists brutally executed 1,200 people and took around 240 hostages at the start of the war in Israel. Israel was apparently surprised by the attack. There was speculation at home and abroad as to how Hamas was able to hide the long-planned attack from the Israeli secret services, which are considered internationally leading. Now new reports have come to light on the background that brings Vladimir Putin and the effects of the Ukraine war into play.

Hamas attack on Israel: What role Russia may play in the outbreak of the war in Israel

Neither the Israeli secret services nor the US secret military base in Israel apparently saw the Hamas attack coming. There are numerous theories as to how the terrorists were able to conceal their plans and preparations. The radical Islamic Hamas’s sophisticated tunnel network, which extends underground to Israel and Egypt and is said to be hundreds of kilometers long, certainly played a role.

Former Israeli general Amir Avivi also pointed out that Hamas terrorists had “returned to the Stone Age” when it came to technology to avoid surveillance. The argument was also heard several times that Israel had concentrated on the West Bank and underestimated the threat from the Gaza Strip.

Rapprochement between Russia and Israel before the Ukraine war: probably a false sense of security

Another theory is that Israel was less attentive than usual. Israel and Russia had increasingly deepened their relations in the years before the Hamas massacre. In the same period, a ForbesReport speaks of about twelve years or more, Israel always knew about Iran’s activities in Syria remarkably early: about troop movements, arms transfers, arms factories and the like. The information would have been enough to neutralize the actions in time.

Russia watched without deploying its air defense, they said Forbes – and that in a state that is actually an ally. Putin is considered one of the most important supporters of Syrian ruler Bashar al-Assad. This suggested that Tel Aviv and Moscow were connected by a direct intelligence channel. Israel has become dependent on this information, according to reports that cannot be independently verified Forbes-Declarations.

Ukraine war shifts priorities: Iran and Russia strengthen cooperation

Then suddenly the Ukraine War and the Abraham Accords changed the rules of the game. In 2020, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain were the first Gulf states to sign rapprochement agreements with Israel. Morocco and Sudan had also announced normalization of their relations with Israel.

If you follow the argument of Forbes, Moscow and Tehran feared that the rapprochement would force them out of the future of the Middle East. Putin had planned the invasion of Ukraine as a quick takeover rather than a years-long war. But the Ukrainians successfully withstood the Russian attack and received support from the West.

Ukraine war strengthens closeness between Russia and Iran: conflict of interest in the Middle East

The Ukraine war led to relations between Iran and Russia becoming more important – Tehran supplies weapons to Moscow, including the Shahed drones. Iran is also considered an important supporter of Hamas. Around According to US information, 200 million US dollars flowed over a period of four years from Tehran to the terrorist organization. There is no official evidence of Iran’s interference: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in October that he had “not yet seen any evidence that Iran directed or was behind this particular attack, but there is certainly a long relationship.”

In return for arms deliveries to Moscow, Iran may have demanded that the intelligence channel to Israel be dried up. Evidence for this from Forbes However, the outlined process is not available. But the Israeli government, so the theory goes, continued to rely on being warned by Putin. The warning was only missing before October 7th. The balance so far: thousands of dead on both sides of the river War in Israelmany displaced people, an Israeli head of government under pressure and advantages for Putin.