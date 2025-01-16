The office of the prime minister of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu stated this Thursday that the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) is demanding to “dictate” the names of the Palestinian prisoners who will be released within the framework of the ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip and has stressed that the Israeli authorities have the power to veto this process.

Thus, he stated that Hamas “claims to dictate the identity of these murderers” and has accused the Islamist group of trying to “backtrack on understandings” that are part of the agreement, before reiterating that the Government of Israel will veto the release of “mass murderers who are symbols of terror”, as reported by the newspaper ‘The Times of Israel’.

The agreement, reached on Wednesday after months of indirect talks brokered by Qatar, Egypt and the United States, will be divided into three phases. The first of them will last 42 days and will certify the cessation of hostilities, the withdrawal of Israeli troops towards the border and the exchange of 33 hostages for Palestinian prisoners.

The second phase It will consist of the distribution of “safe and effective” humanitarian aid in a large part of the Gaza Strip, devastated after more than 15 months of Israeli offensive. The repair of health centers will also be carried out and civil supplies and fuel will be allowed to enter the enclave. As the first phase is certified, more details of the second and third stages of the pact will be announced.