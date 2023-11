– Why Israel is not considering a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and what the next steps in the war are: that’s what this episode of the 15 Minutos podcast is about.

*) Israel’s Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, has made it very clear that the country will not agree to a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, where the Israeli Defense Forces are carrying out an offensive in response to attacks by the terrorist group Hamas in the last October 7th.

Speaking to the press, Netanyahu said: “Just as the United States would not agree to a ceasefire after the bombing of Pearl Harbor or after the 9/11 terrorist attacks, Israel will not agree to a cessation of hostilities against Hamas after the Horrible October 7 attacks”

Meanwhile, humanitarian aid is arriving in Gaza. This Tuesday (31), the Israeli Ministry of Defense announced the entry authorization of a convoy with 80 trucks of humanitarian aid, the largest since the beginning of the war.

Why Israel is not considering a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and what the next steps in the war are: this is what this episode of the 15 Minutes podcast.

The guest is the Luis Kawaguti, journalist, editor of Gazeta do Povo. He specializes in the areas of defense, security and international politics.

***

The 15-minute podcast is a space for discussing important topics, always with analysis and the participation of the Gazeta do Povo team of journalists. From Monday to Friday, in a light and dynamic way, with a duration that fits into the rush of your day. Presentation is by journalist Márcio Miranda.

***

Datasheet: ’15 minutes’, news podcast from Gazeta do Povo #Presentation and script: Márcio Miranda; content direction: Rodrigo Fernandes; production team: Maria Eduarda Scroccaro assembly: Leonardo Bechtloff; distribution strategy: Marcus Ayres.