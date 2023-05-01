Why Isola dei Famosi 2023 is not on the air: the reason and when it returns

Why isn’t Isola dei Famosi 2023 on the air tonight, Monday 1 May 2023? The reason is very simple: it’s a party. To be exact today we celebrate Labor Day and for this reason the program conducted by Ilary Blasi has been moved. Don’t panic: reality TV fans will only have to wait a few hours. The airing of the third episode is in fact scheduled for tomorrow, Tuesday 2 May 2023. At what time? Always at 21.45.

We have seen why Isola dei Famosi 2023 is not broadcast, but how many episodes are scheduled live on Canale 5? In all – for the moment – 10 episodes will be aired: the first on Monday 17 April 2023; the tenth and – probably – last Monday 19 June 2023. At the moment no doubling is foreseen, therefore the program hosted by Ilary Blasi will only be aired on Monday evenings, in prime time. Below is the complete schedule (attention: it may vary):

First episode: Monday 17 April 2023 TRANSMITTED

Second episode: Monday 24 April 2023 TRANSMITTED

Third episode: Tuesday 2 May 2023

Fourth episode: Monday 8 May 2023

Fifth episode: Monday 15 May 2023

Sixth episode: Monday 22 May 2023

Seventh episode: Monday 29 May 2023

Eighth episode: Monday 5 June 2023

Ninth episode: Monday 12 June 2023

Tenth episode: Monday 19 June 2023

But how long does each episode of the Island of the Famous 2023 last (duration)? The airing of each episode is scheduled on Monday evenings from 21.45 to 01.25. The total duration will therefore be approximately 3 and a half hours.