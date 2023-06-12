Why Isola dei Famosi 2023 is not broadcast tonight: the reason

Why is Isola dei Famosi 2023 not broadcast on Canale 5 tonight, Monday 12 June 2023? We tell you right away: the reason is the death of Silvio Berlusconi, who died this morning at 9.30 at the age of 86. To remind him, its Mediaset has therefore overturned the programming, in particular of Canale 5 and Rete 4. Instead of the semifinal of the Isola dei Famosi 2023, therefore, Speciale Tg5 will be broadcast – in simulcast on Canale 5, Rete 4 and on Tgcom24 – from 20 to 24 hours.

