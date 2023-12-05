Peru is gaining great strength in the world of digital music. Cumbia and salsa are some of the genres most listened to by listeners. In this framework, it appeared The Music House, the first Peruvian digital distributor, a self-management platform for national artists that seeks one thing: success. In an interview with La República, the CEO, Carlos Rupay, He provided details about the conflicts that the urban genre is going through in Peru, as well as the current profits that a national artist could obtain.

—For people who are far from music on a professional level, what does a digital distributor mean??

—A digital distributor is that platform that distributes your music to all the digital platforms that exist, such as Spotify, Apple Music, Deezer, YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and all. It is responsible for distributing and selling your music.

Music continues to advance in the digital industry. Photo: diffusion

—Is it true that Peru is the country in the region with the most growth in terms of music distribution?

—Yes, Peru has grown more than any other country in terms of music distribution, I imagine because of the artists we have. Also because of the quality of the genre that is exploited here, such as the urban genre, the distribution that is a genre, the cumbia, which is, let’s say, the flagship genre of the country. Peru is playing hard.

—Days ago there was a scandal between Leslie Shaw and Handa. After this, several artists indicated that there was no support in the urban genre. Several drivers even stated that there is no urban genre in Peru. Do you think the same?

—We have very good artists here. The only thing we lack, I think, is industry. In Peru, unfortunately, we do not have that industry, that training for the artist and everything that involves creating a good work team, a good distributor, that can help you spread your music, both digitally and conventionally, as has been done. through the radio, but now we have a tool that can help us through digital platforms and that is what we should focus on, and try to fight more so that national artists have more visibility and reach.

Leslie Shaw is a famous Peruvian reggaeton singer. Photo: Instagram

—Previously, Leslie Shaw was considered one of the most relevant artists in the genre, but now several claim that there is no longer someone who represents us…

—Yes, I have heard about Leslie’s career and it seems like a very good career, but unfortunately I think she no longer released any more content, so the market for her kind of cooled down a bit.

—In the case of other strong genres that exist in Peru, such as salsa and cumbia, which artists are having great success and breaking it?

—Artists like Azucena Calvay and Kate Candela belong to our label. Digitally, in cumbia, Azucena Calvay is breaking it with more than 36 million monthly views on digital platforms and on YouTube, with an average of four or five million monthly views. She remains the same, although weeks ago she was on top of Chechito’s trend, but since she lowered that trend, those who always stay on top have risen again, such as Corazón Serrano, Group 5, Agua Marina.

Azucena Calvay is a cumbia singer who is making waves in Peru. photo: Instagram

—All platforms monetize and pay artists. Do you have an idea of ​​how much a cumbia artist is earning at most on a monthly basis in Peru?

—The most paid artist in cumbia will be earning about 30,000 soles per month in music distribution. On YouTube, even payment can be in dollars, it depends on how the artist coordinates it.

—Do platforms also have their counterpart? Now with a home video you can go viral, but it also depends on whether you can maintain that same line and continue releasing musical material.

—Of course, now the one that makes the most content is the one that is most current on the market. In these times you also go down very quickly, that is, if you don’t make content and you already hit it, people can forget quickly, that is, a song hits you right now and five days from now another artist goes viral and you already went, yes. that you don’t continue creating content. Now the same people are the ones who make you famous.