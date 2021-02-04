It is very common for people to reason and see that 2 is more than 1. And something as elementary as that is to recognize that transporting bulk cargo by rail is cheaper than by truck. There has been talk of reactivating the train service, but it is always diluted in a cloud. It is not explained why, but it is clear. Let’s just reason.

A freight train pulls with a single machine, between 40 to 45 wagons, many times they carry more. Each one carries 40/45 tons. It occupies one to two employees. We are talking about 2000 tons. To transport that amount by truck, 29 trucks of 70 tons of cargo are needed. Not counting other elements such as tires and the truckers themselves.

El Belgrano You load on a bridge over the Carcarañá river.

The State must provide routes through which to travel such tonnage, which destroys them. The train runs on iron wheels and tracks, which resist that weight without destroying themselves.

Given this data, it follows that everything is being paid twice. You pay for the routes through the toll and also by taxes for the taxes.

On the other hand, accidents increase alarmingly and trucks are then taken out of circulation on certain days a week, especially during holiday seasons or long weekends.. Why isn’t the train reactivated? Is it because the labor union of truckers will lose many affiliates? Could it be because the rubber union is “dumping” to maintain jobs?

Has it been privatized, and then bought back and made again? Will truck manufacturers “push” to keep businesses open? There are many interests at stake and, as long as the unions are in government, nothing will happen. The village? Paying.

Yamile S. Dream

[email protected]

OTHER LETTERS

“The Big Scam: They’re Stealing My Future!”

This is indeed being poor of all poverty. They close the door to the only thing that would allow us to have access to what is worth, to what would allow us to enrich ourselves as people, as a culture, as a country. They are depriving me of what would allow me to grow by developing my potential and contributing to raising the level of Argentine education.

Who is effectively preparing an Educational Plan that considers current conditions and incorporates the necessary protocols to optimize educational results and guarantee superior achievements? No news has reached me. Doesn’t anyone consider the much more dangerous situation in which there are children and young people not contained by the School System? Are you aware that many children do not have a computer or Internet service and that many parents do not have the necessary knowledge to help them?

There is talk of essential activities in which their protagonists are constantly exposed to high risk, no one suggests that they be suspended. Neither the cashiers of the supermarkets nor the staff who work there in constant contact with possible carriers of the virus could continue to charge if they did not attend. Neither does the health personnel stop attending. Yes, politicians and teachers can do it, among others, despite the fact that the latter would be in conditions of minimal risk because they do not deal with patients and both children and young people have few receptors for the growth and multiplication of the virus.

Let’s not let the seed of the future drift, let’s give them tools, a project, a direction, a meaning, a path. Yes at the beginning of classes!

Marta Aldegani

[email protected]

Tired of so much hypocrisy, of so much improvisation …

We are tired of so much hypocrisy, of so much confinement, of so much hypocrisy, of so much improvisation, of so much indifference, of so much …

While we are banned from social gatherings, the Government organizes the largest with Maradona and the abortion law. While we are going through a pandemic, the Government is a confusion of marches and countermarches.

While our salaries are negotiated downward, politicians do not cut a single penny, while union members who once did not start without a trigger clause today say nothing. While family gatherings are forbidden, the President makes a barbecue with the Moyano.

As the economy collapses, what the government cares about is judicial reform. While the Government celebrates a bonus of 25,000 pesos to the truckers, it gives one of 5,000 to the doctors.

While what matters are the next elections, while … Meanwhile … we are tired of so much poverty and decadence and of having to accept it because the government says so.

Walter Augusto Wayar

[email protected]

Fitness classes with loud music in a square

I live across from Plaza Manzana 66, on Av. Belgrano and Av. Jujuy in the Balvanera neighborhood. This space became a no-man’s-land, anyone comes with a speaker, plays the music at full volume and starts giving gymnastics classes. They start at 8 in the morning and in the afternoon it is worse because there are up to four teachers at the same time and each one with their music. They take large areas of the square as if they were their own.

I keep calling 911 (that’s what they told me at the 3rd police station) and I made several complaints to the Prosecutor’s Office, but everything remains the same. I hope someone contributes some solution.

Claudio Fernandez

[email protected]

Monstrous works in the “I want more” race

They do little honor to their profession, invading with 30-story towers what at first glance is the core of an apple. And leaving in the worst of darkness, beautiful balconies, patios and swimming pools. And of course and what is much worse, to its inhabitants, to its children, to its pets. Little honor to great architects and urban planners, careful and jealous of the well-being of people. That is the first slogan that our great masters indicate to us: “Architecture is to provide well-being by and for the inhabitants” and above all, for our much-punished environment.

I understand, they have not understood the most essential, of our profession. They unleash in all of us, colleagues, the worst contempt. Those of us who love architecture at the service of the common man. I invite you, from my humble place, to reflect and go back to basics. It’s going to rob them of enough time to get off the “I want more” race.

Honesty, education, true professionalism, they taught me, we do it from our 20 x 20 tile, on which we are standing. Think for a minute maybe, how many people you leave without your humble place in the world, your little piece of sun and your little plant.

Alicia N. Alvarez

[email protected]