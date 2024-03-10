Liverpool and Manchester City announced the teams that will initially take the field and among them, the Egyptian Mohamed Salah is not found. Starting at 4:45 p.m., this match will begin, which as usual promises a lot of good football, as the Premier League knows how to provide.
Both teams have almost the same number of points, with Liverpool ahead of City by just one unit, since the local team this afternoon has 63 points and those led by Pep Guardiola have 62.
Mohamed Salah is not in the starting lineup as he is still recovering from an injury he picked up in the last African Cup of Nations. Despite being able to be part of those called up and the squad waiting for this match, the team coach prefers to protect him and put him on the field when necessary, but not yet for the 90 minutes.
It is expected that he can play some minutes in the second half of the match against Manchester City, but the main idea is not to risk it completely.
In summary, Mohamed Salah continues his recovery process from an injury and it is expected that he will be able to join in the second half of the match against Manchester City. The presence of the talented Egyptian striker would be great news for Liverpool, as his skill and experience could make the difference in such a crucial matchup against one of the main rivals in the race for the Premier League title.
