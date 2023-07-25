💣🇫🇷 BOMB: PSG INFORMED THAT MBAPPÉ WILL NOT TRAVEL TO DO THE PRE-SEASON

❌ WILL NOT accompany the rest of the squad to 🇯🇵 , where the Parisian team will play four friendlies pic.twitter.com/Ph1eMpdqZL

— Diario Ole (@DiarioOle) July 21, 2023