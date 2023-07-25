This Tuesday the friendly match between PSG and the al nassr where the Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo plays, on the pitch of the Yanmar Stadium Nagal, in Osaka, Japan. However, the French striker Kylian Mbappé was not considered for this commitment.
Why isn’t Mbappé going to play in the friendly against Al Nassr?
According to the first reports, the footballer has been separated from the PSG team while his situation is resolved.
It must be remembered that the attacker does not want to renew his contract at the Parisian club, which ends in 2024. It is for this reason that million-dollar offers have arrived from Qatar, which is why PSG wants him to leave once and for all to enter a considerable amount of money into its coffers.
For his part, kylian mbappe He does not change his decision, and he wants to continue at PSG until the end of his contract to sign with the club of his choice. Although there are also strong rumors that make it clear that the French striker wants to sign with the Real Madrid team.
You can practically say that for this reason Kylian Mbappé will not be in the preseason for Japan with PSG. Likewise, his future destination remains unresolved, and it is expected that news will continue to emerge every day about his possible new club, or if he stays with the Parisian team to finish the year of his contract that he still has in force.
