This Sunday, March 10, Inter Miami and Montreal will meet in a match for the 2024 Major League Soccer (MLS) season. What has caught the attention of this duel is that Lionel Messi is not part of the starting lineup of the pink team. The Argentine star will not be part of the substitutes' bench either.
What is the reason for Lionel Messi's absence from this MLS duel? Coming up next, we tell you.
The decision not to have Messi for the duel against the Canadian squad is multifactorial. In the first instance, the Miami team would be trying to take care of its top star, who received a hard blow in the duel against Nashville SC in the middle of the week.
Although the player was able to continue the duel after receiving this hard blow, the MLS team would seek not to risk his figure. Secondly, Messi has chronic discomfort in his right hamstring.
For this reason, Gerardo Martino would have decided to give 'La Pulga' a rest, taking into account the few days of distance between the round of 16 duel of the Concacaf Champions Cup and this commitment of the MLS regular season.
Finally, it seems that 'Tata' decided to reserve Messi for the important return game against Nashville next Wednesday, March 13. In the first leg, the teams tied by a score of 2-2, so the tie is open.
Las Herons have the obligation to advance to the quarterfinals in the Concachampions, especially if the great investment that the team has made is taken into account.
