It’s here! He EA Sports FC 25 is the latest installment of the popular soccer video game series and marks the second year without the association with FIFA. This game has been designed to try to satisfy its millions of fans around the world and Mexico is no exception.
Unfortunately for the fans who played with teams from the Liga MXhe EA FC 25 It does not have the rights to use this league, so we will not be able to see the traditional Apertura or Clausura trophy, nor the majority of the Mexican soccer teams.
This means that, for the third consecutive year, the Liga MX does not appear in the most popular soccer game in the world, since its last appearance was in the FIFA 22, when EA Sports was still associated with the highest body.
But, all of this, why doesn’t the Liga MX in it EA Sports FC 25? THE answer is very simple and is due to a question of exclusivity, because in 2022, the BBVA MX League signed a contract with Konami so that it could only appear in eFootball.
Regarding eFootballthis is the competition game EA FC for several years, since before it was called PES either Pro Evolution Soccerand is the one who has the absolute rights of the MX League. It is a free game and a new edition is released every year.
Unfortunately, in the equipment section Rest of the World Mexican clubs do not appear either, so in this edition Mexico is deleted by EA Sports if you want to play with one of their clubs.
In addition to renewing the Career Mode to a much deeper level, the new game mode that boasts EA Sports FC 25 is he HR IQwhich is focused on tactics and provides players with valuable information about their opponents and their own performance.
This includes detailed analytics that help users adjust their play style and improve their skills over time.
