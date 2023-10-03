The videogame EA Sports FC 24 It went on sale last September 29. This title generated a lot of expectation among gamers because it replaces the FIFA franchise, which began at the end of 1993.
According to the most recent reviews, despite having a new name, the game modes and mechanics are practically the same as those of the previous installments.
Those who are not very familiar with these titles will have noticed that Liga MX is not among the leagues that can be used in EA Sports FC 24, but why is this?
The first division of Mexican soccer does not appear in EA Sports titles since FIFA 23. This is because Liga MX reached an exclusive agreement with the video game eFootball, from Konami, EA Sports’ main competitor.
This exclusivity contract gives eFootball the rights to use all Liga MX clubs and footballers, in addition to some stadiums.
Despite not having Liga MX licenses, EA Sports FC 24 has the Mexican National Team, both men’s and women’s.
