Lamine Yamal, a 16-year-old FC Barcelona player, born on July 13, 2007, is the youngest player in history to debut and score a goal with the Spanish national team, a team he chose to represent over Morocco, but at the same time its young age is preventing it from being present in other sectors.
Lamine is also the youngest player to win La Liga, after doing so last season, and the youngest to play in Barcelona’s first team.
In addition, he recently broke three important records for Spain during the international break in September: he became his country’s youngest player, scorer and starter, thanks to his goal in the 7-0 win over Georgia and his presence in the eleven start against Cyprus.
More news about EA Sports FC 24
However, the young promise and today will not actually appear in EA Sports FC 24the renamed game formerly known as ‘FIFA’, the most popular soccer video game in the world.
This occurs precisely because of his age: The rules of the game state that players must be at least 17 years old to participate and since Yamal is 16 years oldyou can’t choose it.
His 17th birthday will be on July 13, 2024, so he won’t be usable in any EA FC 24 game modes until then, meaning Yamal won’t have a card in Ultimate Team or Career Mode for as long as he does. all of 2023-24.
Ansu Fati was another gem from La Masía who also had this “problem”, in his case in FIFA 20, after his emergence into the Barcelona senior squad. Waiting to be able to enjoy it.
CONTINUE READING: All the UEFA Champions League finals of the 21st Century, ranked
#isnt #Lamine #Yamal #Sports