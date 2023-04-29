Los Angeles FC (LAFC) has started the season in a hopeful way for its fans. The reigning Major League Soccer (MLS) champion is currently in third place in the Western Conference with 18 points (five wins and three draws). The team led by Steve Cherundolo will seek to win the two-time championship and continue enhancing the history of this young club.
If you are a fan of the Black & Gold, you will have noticed that the Los Angeles team will not have any activity in the American league this weekend and that their next commitment will be until May 2 in the second leg semifinal of the Concacaf Champions League against Philadelphia Union.
Why this situation? Here we explain it to you.
What is the MLS 2023 format like?
MLS is an atypical and constantly expanding league. Its calendar is usually different from most of the competitions in the world and its competition system is also unique. Currently the league has 29 teams (15 in the Eastern Conference and 14 in the Western Conference). In this season’s format, each club will play a total of 34 games and depending on their conference will face certain opponents more frequently due to the unequal number of participants.
Who will the MLS Western Conference teams face?
Under this season’s format, teams from this conference will play each other twice, have one game against six or seven teams from the Eastern Conference and one or two additional games against teams from their own conference.
Why won’t LAFC play this weekend?
This is due to a MLS calendar issue. To the eventualities generated by the unusual competition format of the league, we must add that several teams participate in other tournaments, such as the US Open Cup and the Concacaf Champions League. The Angelenos have participation in all three competitions, so the calendar was planned this way. From May 2 to 9, that is, in the span of a week, LAFC will face three duels in different tournaments.
#isnt #LAFC #playing #weekend #MLS
Leave a Reply