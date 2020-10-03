The situation continues to deteriorate in Nagorno-Karabakh, this enclave between Armenia and Azerbaijan. France accuses Turkey of aggravating the situation by sending, according to her, “jihadists” from Syria to fight with the Azerbaijanis.

On the road between the capital of Armenian Nagorno-Karabakh and Martakert, the most northeastern city of the enclave, Azeri bombardments were very regular on Friday 2 October. The scenario has been repeating itself for almost a week and it makes Ramzi, an Armenian pensioner born in Azerbaijan, say that the conflict is now taking another turn: “It’s not just shooting, it’s the real war that started a few days ago. We must understand why: it is not because of Azerbaijan, it is Turkey which pushes behind the Azeris so that they start again the war.”

After a week of artillery fire, the Armenian families begin to separate. Only men and the elderly remain in the villages. Like Slava, 72, who doesn’t understand why no great power is coming to help his people: “100,000 fighters against 20 million Muslims! Why is France not helping us? And America, why isn’t she helping us either? We need help. Freedom needs help!“

It scares us that Turkey is helping the Azeris. Russia is not helping the Armenians …Ramzi, an Armenian pensionerto franceinfo

In addition to the bombardments on the front line, Stepenakert, the capital of Nagorno-Karabakh was targeted several times last night by Azeri fire. A drone even managed to reach the local Ministry of Emergency Situations.

The new strikes come as the Armenian government has said it is ready to take steps to re-establish a ceasefire. A first diplomatic step swept away by the Azerbaijani power, which further accentuates its pressure on the military field.

