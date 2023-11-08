Javier González-Olaechea He is the new Minister of Foreign Affairs after the resignation of Ana Gervasi. This designation generated certainty among users and involved Argentina Xoana Gonzalez in social networks. The OnlyFans model’s name quickly became a trend on Twitter. It turns out that both of them have a bond that unites them. Find out all the details below.

President Dina Boluarte swore in Javier González-Olaechea as the new Minister of Foreign Affairs. Photo: Peruvian Presidency

YOU CAN SEE: Xoana González: who is her husband, Javier González, with whom she records videos for OnlyFans?

What connection does Xoana González have with the new chancellor?

This union has nothing to do with a blood bond. Quite the contrary, Xoana González is currently the wife of the chancellor’s son: Javier González-Olaechea Gallardo. That is, the new Minister of Foreign Affairs is the father-in-law of Xoana González.

As you remember, Xoana and Javier met when he delivered a pizza to her apartment, as part of a campaign for his venture. Since then, they have not separated and have undertaken new projects together.such as the generation of adult content on the OnlyFans platform.

The model and the businessman have been married for 3 years. Photo: LR composition/Instagram/Xoana González

YOU CAN SEE: Xoana González and her noble gesture towards Aída Martínez: “In one of those I win the motorcycle and return it”

What did users say about Xoana González?

On Twitter, the name of Xoana González made an appearance, since users quickly realized that both have a father-in-law-daughter-in-law relationship. The comments were immediate: some in favor and others against.

“He is her father-in-law, a lot of controversy for such a useless topic”, “Don’t mess with Xoana and her husband, they are not politicians”, “What is his fault for being Xoana’s father-in-law, is she a criminal?”are some of the opinions that are read on said social network.

#Xoana #González #trend #swearingin #chancellor