It has become a transportation alternative for many people who prefer it to save time and money, especially in cities with a high flow of cars.

In 2018 the United Nations Organization declared June 3 as World Bicycle Day, due to the characteristics of this means of transport that is clean, ecological, affordable, sustainable and that benefits health.

In Latin America Bogotá is a leader in the use of this means of transport and some of the district administrations have carried out actions to improve the roads so that more people opt for this alternative option.

According to the specialized portal ‘Runners World’ there are several advantages when using the bicycle:

1. Balance the mind: in cycling there is a constant and rapid pumping of blood throughout the body. This allows the appearance of substances that benefit the body such as dopamine and serotonin.

2. Strengthens muscles: riding a bicycle strengthens the leg muscles and does not cause joint diseases.

3. Reduces bad cholesterol: If a person rides a bicycle at a moderate intensity, weekly three to five times a week, they will increase their good cholesterol and reduce triglycerides and bad cholesterol or known as LDL.

4. It makes boredom disappear: By opting for a physical activity such as cycling or any other, this will allow after a stressful day of work, the possibility of ‘unwinding’ and forgetting a bit about daily concerns.

5. Improves the immune system: According to studies published in the journal ‘Aging Cell’, cycling can help slow down the effects of aging and help strengthen the immune system.

In Bogota, in the commemoration of this day several activities were carried out such as the delivery of the ‘Gold Quality Seal’ to the quotas of bicycle parking lots located in stations of Transmilenio de Alcalá, El Tintal Library, Mundo Aventura and Las Aguas; programming with safe routes for cyclists in various areas of the city, talks and workshops.

Bogotanos prefer to use a bicycle to save time and money

LUZ ANGELA DOMINGUEZ CORAL

DIGITAL SCOPE WRITING

TIME

