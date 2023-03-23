Since last year, Victor ‘Pocho’ Guzman He is one of the best attacking midfielders in Mexican soccer and despite that, he was never called up by Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino (in the final part of his process) to represent the Mexican team with everything and who was champion with the Tuzos de Pachuca, in fact he has not been part of the Aztec team since the end of 2018.
For this 2023 with even greater projection being part of the Club Deportivo Guadalajara and being a benchmark for the team, also with the Tricolor in charge of Diego Coccathe footballer is still not taken into account so it has been quite strange.
At 28 years of age, he is in his footballing prime and one of his greatest wishes is to wear the national jersey, but each of these coaches has had their reasons for not considering it.
After the prelist for the World Cup in Qatar 2022, the player exploded and questioned his absence with the Tricolor that would attend the World Cup between November and December 2022.
“It doesn’t hurt, I’m very happy. That should be asked of the man (Gerardo Martino), he is the one who makes the decisions, I have said it in many interviews, in my position I have the highest numbers in assists and goals, if at all He doesn’t like it in the end, I think it’s something else.”
– Victor Guzman.
In the end, the coach chose not to summon him since he had other preferences in the national team, including, Guzman confessed that Martino He told him one of the reasons why he had not summoned him since months before.
“The only thing he (Martino) talked to me about was that he didn’t call me because he didn’t change his pace, that he always played at the same pace. In the end, he is the one who chooses, but in my position it is necessary to attack and give volume to the game and that is what I have done in my club. That is what my position is about and I have been making a change of pace ”, he pointed out.
One of the great absences from the list of 34 players that he delivered Diego Cocca for the FIFA Date this March in which he will debut against Suriname and Jamaica in the Concacaf Nations League is the Chivas footballer, Victor Guzman.
cocca He indicated that his absence in the Tri is due to his tastes as a coach and the position he currently occupies in the Sacred Flock.
“Logically he is being seen. Sometimes it is a matter of position, analyzing the moment and rival. Let’s think that in the case of Pocho in Pachuca he plays in one position and in Chivas he does it in a different way. I think there are other players that I like more At the moment and he’s going through moments. He’s a followed, watched player and part of my desire is to have the chance to talk to him to tell him what I need him to do to get him in the best shape.”
– Diego Coca.
On the other hand, according to information from the journalist from ESPN, Raphael Ramos‘little‘ It would have inconsistencies with the anti-doping control and would be one of the reasons why it is not considered in selection, beyond the differences that could exist between the technicians.
The source indicates that since 2020 when the doping test was positive, the situation has presented anomalies. Guzman and their lawyers could not prove that everything was a mistake as they had claimed; test B was never opened and the World Anti-Doping Agency never spoke about it.
The same source indicated that ‘little‘ received a reduction in his punishment for giving confidential information about the origin of the alkaloid, as well as names of the merchant and others who consumed it. It should be remembered that after testing positive, Guzman He was suspended from the courts for a year.
The Mexican Soccer Federation would be aware of this situation and for these reasons they would ask the respective national team coaches not to call him and justify his absence with other arguments.
