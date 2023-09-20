The crisis of migrants crossing the Darién jungle seems to worry several governments – including Colombia, Panama and the United States – except for that of Venezuela, country from which a large number of people are reported crossing the dangerous jungle.

In recent days, new figures on migrants have been reported, as well as the lucrative activities that would be taking place throughout the corridor that only last year left some 140 people dead, according to figures from the International Organization for Migration.

According to the United Nations R4V Platform, 7,710,887 Venezuelans have left the country in recent years, being a significant exodus. Other official figures reveal that in 2023 350,841 people have crossed through the Darién, mostly Venezuelans.

But not everyone has achieved the “American dream.” A Venezuelan migrant, whose identity was not revealed, told how a family made up of a father, mother and their little daughter tried to cross the jungle, the girl fell into one of the rivers and died, swept away by the current, which took both parents to hang himself from despair.

This testimony was presented in the recent report by the Venezuelan organization Kaleidoscopio Humano and its DescaVe project, which is monitoring the migration process that the country is experiencing and that does not seem to end.

The report states that Migrants tell how those who are injured, with sprains, fractures, or open wounds, “are abandoned to their fate.” and they usually die from cold, hunger, or attacks by wild animals. In addition to sexual abuse, the total absence of medical care and the inhumanity of the guides, migrant groups are often victims of robberies.”

Despite this, the Venezuelan government prefers to remain silent. President Nicolás Maduro has “recognized” the crisis but in his own way, saying that he is working on a return plan to complement the one that has already existed since 2018, called “Return to the Homeland”, in which according to official figures, 30,900 Venezuelans have returned. While another 300,000 have returned by their own means.

A group of migrants crosses a river in the Colombian Darién area.

“Maduro does not talk about this simply because let’s say they want to maintain the economic bubble that is beginning to burst,” Gabriela Buada, director of Kaleidoscopio Humano, tells this newspaper.

Buada refers to the fact that given the economic rebound that the country has experienced in recent months and that has been almost impossible to sustainfor the Government it is better not to touch the issue of migrants.

“Not even the beneficiaries of the Vuelta a la Patria Plan correspond to the almost 8 million migrants reported. Migration in El Darién has become a very lucrative business for different networks of exploitation mafias and that they take advantage of the crisis,” insists Buada.

Although concern extends to neighboring countries, it seems that not everyone is clear about the reason for Venezuelan migration. For example, President Gustavo Petro, although he knows that Colombia is the main affected, with more than 2,000,000 Venezuelans, insists that the exodus has its origins in the sanctions imposed by the United States on Venezuela.

Given this, the opponent Juan Guaidó – exiled in the United States – replied on the social network

For the Human Kaleidoscope organization, Venezuela once again enters an electoral contest in one of the most difficult contexts, since the elections are marked by hyperinflation, the deterioration of public services, insecurity, and forced migration.

Venezuela will go to elections in 2024 in the midst of a difficult panorama. Photo: Federico Parra. AFP

The climate of uncertainty is already taking over people. On the one hand, there are the few electoral guarantees. Proof of this has been the disqualifications of politicians opposed to the government, In addition, the political disaffection of the citizens, not seeing a way out of the crisis that the country is experiencing.

“This entire panorama glimpses a new wave of migration, due to the deterioration, not only of people’s civil and political rights, also with the criminalization of freedom of expression and the right to free association, evidence of this is the most recent sentence to 16 years in prison for union leaders for demanding improvements in labor rights and the intervention of the Red Cross in the country through a ruling from the Supreme Court of Justice,” the report concludes.

ANA MARÍA RODRÍGUEZ BRAZÓN

TIME CORRESPONDENT

CARACAS