There have been no Unilever tea on the shelves for a few years now. And no margarines either. And no frozen peas and fish sticks for some time now. Like many other conglomerates – think of GE, Philips and Siemens – Unilever has chosen in recent years to concentrate on a few products and no longer want to do everything. This week it was announced that Unilever's ice cream division, known for Magnum, Raket, Hertog IJs and Ben & Jerry's, is the latest part to be divested. Why does Unilever choose this?

Anyone who read Unilever's press release last week might have thought about the ice cream division: why hasn't it been disposed of sooner? The British multinational with Dutch roots states that the ice cream division is much better off without the yoke of the parent company. According to Unilever, making, transporting and selling ice cream is a different business than selling all its other products, such as shampoo, facial creams, detergents and cans of soup. Ice cream must be frozen throughout the entire process, but not all other products. Selling loose ice creams also has other sales channels. You can buy a Calippo at the snack bar and the football canteen, but not canned soup.

In recent years, keeping something cold has become much more expensive due to high energy prices, which means that the profit margin on ice cream is considerably lower compared to Unilever's other product lines. Especially on soap, shampoo and other care products, Unilever manages to keep more than 20 percent of the sales revenue, after deducting costs. For ice creams this was less than 10 percent last year.

Anyone who read the press release may have thought: why hasn't the ice cream division been disposed of sooner?

The conclusion of chairman Hein Schumacher, who took office last year, seems very logical: exit ice. According to Unilever, the ice cream company, which will be split off at the end of 2025, will thrive independently: more focus, more innovation, better marketing. These were also the arguments surrounding frozen products, which were sold in 2007. And for margarines (2017) and the tea division (2022).

But Unilever was founded in 1929 from exactly the opposite arguments: a soap seller from London and a margarine seller from Rotterdam thought they could achieve more together than alone. Since some of the raw materials were the same, the two companies had a stronger joint purchasing power. And in terms of sales, Unilever as one company could make a stronger fist in negotiations. Even when it came to risk spreading, marketing knowledge, talent development and financing, it was long thought that a conglomerate was a good idea.

Conglomerationdiscount



Many directors and their shareholders have abandoned this since the 1990s, says Coen de Vuijst, retail and consumer partner at consultancy firm Oliver Wyman. “While it was previously thought that bigger was better, there was pressure on large companies to prove the added value of large portfolios.” Many large companies then chose to concentrate on those parts that had more 'synergy' and divest other business units. “Large companies with not very coherent business portfolios that did not do this were punished with a lower stock market value: the conglomerationdiscount.”

Parts that have been split off – think of NXP and ASML from Philips – often grow much faster independently of the parent company. According to Marcel Smits, who once started at Unilever and was responsible for splitting up the food and coffee company Sara Lee as CEO, a split can provide more value because each part can attract its own enthusiastic investors. “At Sara Lee there were investors who were interested in coffee and who wanted nothing to do with the American meat companies that were part of it. And there were American investors who liked meat, but knew nothing at all about European coffee.”

The sale of the ice cream division could earn Unilever and its shareholders 10 to 15 billion euros, whether an IPO or a sale to private equity is chosen. writes the Financial Times. Unilever's decision to spin off the ice cream division also met with the approval of several shareholders, such as activist investor Nelson Peltz. He forced a supervisory seat at Unilever in 2022, out of dissatisfaction with the company's financial performance.

Is splitting up only about shareholder value? Smits, who now invests in starting entrepreneurs, rejects this. “Yes, when I started at Sara Lee the company's share was worth 10 euros, and after the split when I left, investors had 30 euros in their pockets. So the shareholders have made a lot of money there. But it's certainly not just about that. It's also about better management. For strategic freedom for the management of such a division.”

According to Smits, especially if you care about all stakeholders of a company, you should make these kinds of decisions. “The reason why split-up companies often do better is because they have lost all management layers. In such a conglomerate, the highest layer ultimately does not know much. They must have an understanding of ice cream and shampoo. The people at the ice cream division have to constantly ask those people for permission to invest. You see that if a divided company loses such a management layer, the quality of the decisions increases.”

'Butter was the enemy'

Several experts mention Upfield as an example of this. This is the former margarine part of Unilever, known for Becel and Blue Band, among others, which was purchased by investor KKR in 2017. Under the new owners, Upfield has started positioning products as 'plant-based butter'. “That would have been swearing in church within Unilever, butter was the enemy,” says Smits. “While plant-based butter fits in with the trend for plant-based meat.”

Upfield itself writes in the annual reports that the business model has undergone a “far-reaching transformation” since the split, both in terms of production and digital investments and “a new culture”. It has not done any harm to Upfield: since the split became final, turnover has increased by 20 percent and operating profit has more than doubled.

And the advantage of the greater market power of a company like Unilever? In negotiations with supermarkets about the purchasing price, the British company could threaten to no longer supply all its products. According to PwC division specialist Wilmer Kloosterziel (who once started at Unilever), this advantage has decreased considerably in recent years. “Unilever and a number of other food suppliers have long been the dominant players in a very fragmented supermarket market. But if you look now, you see that in that market there are only a few players left, who even organize themselves across national borders.” For example, Jumbo recently joined two large European purchasing organizations. According to Kloosterziel, the same applies to suppliers of raw materials.

former boss Sara LeeMarcel Smits If a divided company loses a layer of managers, the quality of the decisions increases

What then remains for Unilever? The proceeds from the sale of a division can provide room to invest in other parts or to make another major purchase yourself, says Kloosterziel. “For example, you can offer an innovative product that is only large in one or two countries the advantage of the global distribution network that a company like Unilever simply has. Then a large company does offer an advantage.”

However, the various experts would not be surprised if it did not end with the ice. After all, Unilever remains a company that makes two different types of products: food on the one hand and care and household products on the other. They don't think further division is a crazy idea. “It is of course very complicated for such a company with such a history to propose that,” says Smits. “At the time, everyone at Sara Lee thought it was a flawed company, but things are completely different at Unilever. There is really even more synergy between the parts. But ultimately a conglomerate is a difficult story. For shareholders, but also for employees. ”