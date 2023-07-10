Last tournament there were some reasons to half justify Ricardo el ‘Tuca’ Ferretti’s misfortune at the head of Cruz Azul’s Máquina Celeste. The technician took a semi-sunk ship and put them in the repechage. This was played at home, but they lost it to Atlas de Guadalajara, making it a failure that very few expected.
The red and black closed better, it’s true. But the Azteca stadium always weighs… or does that only happen when América plays?
The fact is that for this semester the conditions are different, and the ‘Tuca’ continues without being able to add three at the start of the Apertura.
The arrival of quality soccer players like Carlos Salcedo excited the sky-blue fans. What happened to Doria and ‘Mudo’ Aguirre also aroused great hopes, and although the latter two ended up not arriving, it seemed that Cruz Azul had armed itself well. So, if they have a good team, why is ‘Tuca’ Ferretti still unable to lift this ship?
After falling against the Red Devils of Toluca, Carlos el ‘Titan’ Salcedo he threw a dart that some might consider ‘poisoned’ in front of his teammates.
“Many times they go through this adaptation process and you see it at the national team level, as a team, it’s always the same. There are new things, there are new players. Imagine Huescas and the ‘Cachorro’ still with the confetti on their heads.[…] So. You have to give it its fair measure, there are 15 days to go,” declared the defender of the Machine.
He also jumped in defense of the Mexican goalkeeper Sebastián Jurado, making it clear that nothing is lost.
In a tournament like the Mexican one, in which ten out of eighteen teams have a chance of qualifying, obviously you can’t leave anyone for dead. And less on matchday two. However, seeing the worried face of Ricardo “Tuca” Ferretti, added to the statements of some of his footballers, we cannot help but remember those words he said a couple of years ago, when leaving the “Volcán”. .
“Don’t fall down,” he warned people from the press, who walked backwards to try to get a statement from him.
“Don’t fall down,” he repeated over and over again, and then the ill-considered deduced that he was referring to Tigres.
Time passed, however. And apparently the one who is falling is him.
