RIO DE JANEIRO — Down in the polls, the far-right President has warned of voter fraud, despite a lack of evidence. After losing, he claimed the vote was rigged. Thousands of his supporters — draped in the national flag and misled by conspiracy theories — stormed Congress in an attempt to overturn the results.

That scenario describes the most recent elections in the largest democracies in the Western Hemisphere: United States and Brazil. But while the behavior of the two former Presidents—Donald J. Trump and Jair Bolsonaro—was remarkably similar, the political fallout has been drastically different.

Yes ok Trump Facing charges accusing him of bribing a porn star and mishandling classified documents, he remains the most influential figure on the American right. More than two years after leaving office, seems poised to become the Republican nominee for President.

In Brazil, Bolsonaro it has faced much quicker and fiercer repercussions. He also faces numerous criminal investigations. Authorities raided his home and confiscated his cell phone. And on June 30, less than six months after he left power, Brazil’s electoral court voted to block Bolsonaro from political office for the rest of the decade.

The court ruled that he had abused his power when he made unsubstantiated claims about the integrity of Brazil’s voting systems on state television. His next chance at the Presidency would be in 2030, when he is 75 years old.

Trump, even if convicted before the 2024 election, could still run as a candidate.

The American system has left the fate of Trump in the hands of the voters and the slow and methodical process of the justice system. In Brazil, the courts have been proactive, swift and aggressive in removing anything they deem a threat to the nation’s young democracy.

US elections are run by the states, with a patchwork of rules across the country about who is eligible to run and how.

In Brazil, elections are governed by a federal electoral court. His centralized electoral system prevented Bolsonaro from fighting for the result as Trump did.

In the United States, a slow vote count delayed the declaration of a winner by a week, and the Electoral College process took several more months. That gave Trump and his supporters time to concoct attacks on the process.

In Brazil, a nation of 220 million people, the electronic voting system counted ballots in two hours. Bolsonaro remained silent for two days, but finally gave up.

Thousands of Bolsonaro supporters raided and looted the nation’s halls of power a week after Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva’s inauguration in January, scenes similar to the US Capitol storming on Jan. 6, 2021.

Omar Encarnación, a professor at Bard College in NY who has studied the systems in both countries, said Brazil’s democratic system can provide a model for how to combat undemocratic threats.

“Basically, democracies are fighting misinformation and God knows what else with very outdated institutions,” Encarnación said.

By: JACK NICAS