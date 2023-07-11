Defenders of tradition look on in horror if their team’s right-back wears anything other than the number 2 on his back. However, the relaxed rules in terms of team numbers mean that Premier League players have almost free rein when choosing which number to wear.
For Alexander Arnold of Liverpool, to see a talent of his revolutionary position wearing the number 2 shirt would be the ultimate contradiction. Fortunately, the England international has continued to keep the number he was first given when he broke into Liverpool’s first team all those years ago.
|
Club/Country
|
jersey number
|
Liverpool
|
66
|
England
|
22, 14, 12, 2, 18, 16, 4, 21, 10, 7
|
Liverpool Under 18
|
15, 2
|
Liverpool Under 19
|
18, 17, 15
|
Liverpool Under 21
|
2
|
Liverpool Under 23
|
2
|
England Under 19
|
2
|
England Under 21
|
23, 21, 17, 2
One man is solely responsible for thousands of children wearing #66 on their backs. Lee Radcliffe, Liverpool’s kit management coordinator, handed the winger the number 66 once he broke into the first team at Anfield.
Explaining the rather arbitrary process of handing out kit numbers to youth players, Radcliffe said in 2020: “When we get young guys coming up from academy, we always deliberately try to give them a high number. I don’t like to give them a low number in Just in case they think they got it right away, if you know what I mean.”
Radcliffe said Trent has never requested a number change and has always been content to carry the pocket sixes on his back.
“I think he’s so laid back that he was obviously given the number and thought, ‘Yeah, that did the trick. I’ll keep it,’ and he didn’t realize how iconic it has become over the years,” added the coordinator of the event. Liverpool.
Alexander-Arnold was asked in 2020 if he thought the #66 would stick with him for the rest of his career, to which he responded. “I don’t know to be honest.”
Trent’s success has seen his number 66 jersey evolve into an iconic Reds stripe. The right-back has surprised everyone since he burst onto the scene, playing a pivotal role in the club’s Premier League and Champions League successes under the management of Jurgen Klopp.
He will never wear that number internationally for England as team numbers are not allowed to be that high. Alexander-Arnold has been deployed in many different positions for the Three Lions and has an eclectic range of jersey numbers, even taking on the jersey ten for his more attacking displays.
