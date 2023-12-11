Ukraine faces a decisive week for relations with its two main allies, the United States and the European Union (EU), in a context of uncertainty about the continuity of political, military and financial support for kyiv due to the reluctance of the Republican Party in Washington and of Prime Minister Víktor Orbán's Hungary.

The first 'final' for Ukraine will take place this Tuesday in the US capital, where the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensk, will meet with his American counterpart, Joe Biden, in the midst of the blockade in Congress of the 61.4 billion dollars in new aid to kyiv proposed by the White House.

Zelensky also hopes to meet with representatives of the US legislative chambers, which must approve the departure.

The Republican Party refuses to give the green light to this new package, without which there will soon be no money to continue arming Ukraine. Republicans demand Biden cut the flow of illegal immigration on the border with Mexico to approve aid to Ukraine.

Biden and his Democratic Party have for now refused to give in to this Republican demand.

“I will be in Washington with my team: we have meetings and negotiations scheduled. President Biden, Congress. Important issues,” Zelensky said about this work trip in which he aims to unblock assistance to Ukraine before the US legislature goes into Christmas recess.

A Ukrainian advance party led by the head of the Kiev presidential office and Zelensky's right-hand man, Andri Yermak, failed last week in its attempt to convince Republican senators to vote in favor of the funds.

The president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky.

Zelensky gains momentum in Argentina



Zelensky travels to Washington after attending the inauguration of the new Argentine president, Javier Milei, in Buenos Aires, who gave him an ostensibly warm reception.

Zelensky's first trip to Latin America comes after months of fruitless diplomatic work for leaders such as Brazilian Luis Inácio Lula da Silva to agree to meet with the Ukrainian head of state in their capitals or in Kiev.

In Buenos Aires, The Ukrainian leader was acclaimed by the crowd and entertained by deputies and other Argentine personalities who took photos with him and published their selfies on social media with messages of support for Ukraine..

This enthusiasm for Zelensky has reminded many in Ukraine of his first trips to Europe and the United States, in which he was received as a hero.

Milei's inauguration also offered Zelensky an unexpected opportunity: to personally address the only European leader who openly opposes the start of accession negotiations between Ukraine and the EU.

Sitting by protocol just one place away from the Hungarian Prime Minister, Víktor Orbán, Zelensky had an intense verbal exchange with him that the Ukrainian head of state later described as a “very direct conversation” about “European affairs.”

The unity of all those who value peace and freedom, and our shared energy to protect life, must be enhanced. The voice and support of Latin American countries are key. Thank you for yesterday's eventful day, Argentina! Thank you to everyone who supports our country and people! pic.twitter.com/jyajVS6hAP — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) December 11, 2023

Whether or not to open negotiations



The two leaders spoke, presumably, of the decision that the Twenty-Seven must make at their summit on Thursday and Friday regarding the opening of accession negotiations with Ukraine, whose Foreign Minister, Dmitro Kuleba, meets today in Brussels with his Hungarian counterpart. Péter Szijjártó, for the first time since the war began.

Orbán has announced that he will use the right of veto that all States have to frustrate this step towards the EU of Ukraine. Since the beginning of the Russian invasion, the Hungarian prime minister has asked that cessions be negotiated with the invading country and that kyiv not be armed.

Hungary justifies its 'no' to opening negotiations with kyiv on the insufficiency of its reforms and the alleged deficiencies of a minority law that Ukraine amended again last week to align it with European recommendations.

With the front at a standstill and the continuity of US aid in question, Ukraine aspires to receive support from Europe with a unanimous positive decision of the Twenty-Seven that will allow accession negotiations to open.

The European Commission has praised the degree of compliance by Ukraine with the reforms required to take this step, and recommends that Member States vote in favor.

While European leaders search for formulas to remove Hungary from its veto, the Zelensky administration is working on two fronts to unblock the flow of aid from Washington and close the year with a political victory that brings the country closer to the EU.

EFE