Every year, the Andrés Bello Catholic University (Ucab) presents the Living Conditions Survey (Encovi), a study that gathers the main social indicators of Venezuela, such as poverty, education, health, services and migration.

For this 2022, the data was revealing: for the first time in 7 years poverty was reduced in Venezuela. However, the levels are still alarming. The survey placed multidimensional poverty at 50 percent and extreme poverty at 53.3 percent.

Although these figures are still high, they do not compare with the 94.5 percent of multidimensional poverty and the 76.6 percent of extreme poverty in 2021, when the indicators reached their highest peak, according to Luis Pedro España, a research sociologist at the Encovi.

In the absence of official figures, Encovi has become a benchmark in the country. The research team is made up of recognized academics.

“Multidimensional poverty -which covers not only income but a set of factors linked to the educational level, the characteristics of housing and services, and employment-, what reflects us is that we have 50% of households in a situation of multidimensional poverty. What has happened here is that we have returned to the levels of multidimensional poverty that we had in 2018. This is fundamentally a consequence of the economic recovery”, explained Spain during the presentation of the report this Thursday.

What is this reduction due to? The sociologist explained that the improvement in the country’s economic activity has an impact, however, just as poverty has decreased, inequality has grown, standing at 60 percent and compared to countries such as Namibia, Mozambique and Angola.

“In monetary matters, the most important data is the increase in inequality. Venezuela is already, at least for this 2022, the most unequal country in the world from the point of view of income (…) This situation of inequality is not going to be able to be corrected only with economic growth, “said the researcher.

Several details must be observed in this poverty figure. Encovi details that poverty for social reasons (housing, education, health) is higher in 2022 than in 2019. For this year it stood at 42 percent and in 2019 at 31 percent.



However, economic poverty did decrease. In 2019 that indicator was 69 percent and in 2022 it was 58 percent.

That is, there is more income, but not social welfare. Government aid is not enough to provide this guarantee to Venezuelans. This would make the economy do well in 2023 but families do not.

With regard to this social assistance, just to mention the Local Supply and Production Committee (Clap) which are food bags granted by the State, it was found that only 9.6 percent of the population does not receive it, that is, 10 percent cent of citizens who are in an upper-middle class or wealthy status, the same one that economists have insisted is the one that is “well” in the country.

Spain also explained that economic activity in the country has improved but it is not enough. The sectors that recovered were transportation and public administration, while agriculture reflected a decline, probably because many citizens resorted to self-support during the pandemic.

Regarding wages and salaries, the survey also presented positive figures compared to 2021. A public employee earns an average of 113 dollars per month, a private one 149 dollars and an independent one 142 dollars.

In addition, the formal sector of the economy recovered, standing at 56 percent and informality at 49 percent.

Education, migration and institutionality



Anitza Freites, research professor, assured that the institutional recovery in the country is a debt of the State and that it impacts other areas such as education and the economy itself, which although it has given good signs, has begun to slow down compared to the acceleration that had at the end of 2021 and beginning of 2022.

For the end of this year, Encovi estimates that inflation is at 125 percent, being a high number that impacts the pockets of the population.

Added to this is the concern of demographic reduction. By 2021 there were 28.7 million Venezuelans, while now there would be about 28.3 million. “It’s a population loss similar to countries at war,” Freites said.

Today there is less student population, especially in the ages between 3 and 17 years. In the university ages the demand increased. For the study, 73 percent of homes do not have internet and 69 percent do not have equipment such as computers.

In total, today there are 7,051,074 students. In 2021 the drop was 550 thousand students left the education system. “We continue to observe with great concern how coverage continues to fall among the population aged 3 to 5 years. Almost half of the boys and girls in those ages are not counting on the readiness that initial education provides” highlighted Freites.

