Not only is the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) investigating drugs and Bollywood links, different units of Mumbai Crime Branch are also investigating drug mafias. At the same time, the property cell of the crime branch has seized drugs named ECSTASY / MDMA worth Rs 50 lakh. Two accused named Aamir and Inayat Ali have been arrested in this case. The fort court has sent both of them to the custody of the crime branch till 5 October.

Price of one tablet is 4-5 thousand, effect in half an hour

The two accused told the team of senior inspectors Kedari Pawar, Laxmikant Salunkhe and Amit Bhosle that ECSTASY is in great demand among people associated with Bollywood, TV industry and corporate profession. Its effect starts half an hour after a pill is taken and the person taking it goes into deep sleep for four-five hours, but the NDPS Act also prohibits ECSTASY. People involved in the drug trade sell it for four to five thousand rupees per pill.

One accused’s courier business

One of the arrested accused is Inayat Ali’s courier business. People used to send them these drugs in the drug trade from the courier itself. Due to the lockdown, he had ECSTASY pills for several months. When Mumbai slowly started to unlock, Inayat Ali started the work of sending it to the demanders through his partner Aamir. The same tip came when DCP Nandkumar Thakur asked his team to work on it. Two accused were arrested in the same. In the investigation so far, the Crime Branch has found some national and international links in this case. Investigating officials hope that in the coming days, many big faces can mask off.