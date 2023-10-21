Leaders from around the world will address the Gaza crisis tomorrow, Saturday, in Egypt, an unprecedented diplomatic summit led by the Arab country that seeks to contain the expansion of the conflict, achieve a humanitarian solution for the enclave under siege and comprehensively address the “Palestinian question.”

This will be the largest diplomatic mobilization to date to address the escalation of violence between Israel and the Islamist group Hamas after the brutal attack on October 7 in Israeli territorywhich left at least 1,400 people dead, and the beginning of the Jewish State’s indiscriminate retaliation against the Gaza Strip.

The urgency and harshness of the situation, with 2.2 million Gazans under fire – there are already around 4,137 dead – and besieged in a tiny territory to which Israel cut off water, electricity, and the supply of food and fuel, and the fear that the situation, which has enflamed both the population and the governments of the countries in the region, will expand to other territories and with other actors, makes this meeting of special relevance.

Who will attend?

Proof of this is the list of heads of state, government, ministers and senior representatives who have confirmed their attendance at a meeting that will take place in the New Administrative Capital, a new city created in the middle of the desert by the Egyptian president, Abdel Fattah al Sisi, about 50 kilometers east of Cairo.

There are 31 countries and three international organizations that will be present, headed by the Secretary General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, according to Egyptian state television Al Qahera News.

The acting president of Spain, Pedro Sánchez, and the head of Foreign Policy of the European Union (EU), Josep Borrell, will be there along with the president of France, Emmanuel Macron; the German chancellor, Olaf Scholz; the Italian Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni; British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak; the president of the European Council, Charles Michel; and the Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau, according to the network’s sources.

Israeli soldiers stationed near the Gaza border.

Among the Arab countries, particularly affected by the conflict, in addition to Al Sisi, the president of the Palestinian National Authority, Mahmoud Abbas; the king of Jordan, Abdullah II; the emir of Qatar, Tamim al Thani; the secretary general of the Arab League, Ahmed Augheit; the president of Iraq, Mohamed al Sudani. and the Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates, Mohamed bin Rashid.

Saudi Arabia will also send a representative, whose name has not yet been revealed.

The Sultan of Oman, Haitham bin Tarik, the President of South Africa, Ciryl Ramaphosa, and the President of the African Union, Azali Assumani will be other guests.

Morocco, Norway, Tunisia, Algeria, Mauritania, Brazil and Turkey will also be represented.

The United States will send its recently appointed special envoy for the Middle East, David Satterfield.

China will also be present with its envoy for the region, Zhai Jun, while Russia will also have an envoy.

On the part of Colombia, this newspaper was able to confirm with Vice Chancellor Francisco Coy that the country was not able to send a delegation, but Ana Milena Muñoz, the Colombian ambassador to Egypt, will be present at the summit.

What topics will be talked about?

The issues to be discussed and resolved are as broad as the guest list, with an Arab world determined to defend the rights of the Palestinian people in the face of Israeli retaliation and attempts to turn the situation in Gaza into a de facto expulsion of the inhabitants. from the area towards the Sinai Peninsula.

In the region, the West’s unilateral defense of Israel has caused much unease, with public opinion very upset by the treatment that Palestine receives in the face of what they perceive as Israeli attempts at “ethnic cleansing.”

The West has supported Israel’s right to “defend itself,” although Some voices have already begun to press for an attempt to preserve civilians from retaliation and for humanitarian aid to enter the Gaza Strip..

This change in tone was evident last night in the televised speech of US President Joe Biden, who asked Israel for the first time since the escalation began “not to be carried away by anger”, to “hold on to democratic values” and to The “Islamophobia” that generated the Hamas attack “must be denounced.”

Biden’s visit to Israel last Wednesday, just after a bombing, whose responsibility has not yet been independently determined, massacred 471 people taking refuge in a Gaza hospital, appears to have unblocked Israel’s refusal to allow the entry of aid.

However, It has not yet been possible for the material that accumulates on the Egyptian border with the enclave to enter the territory.

The conclave will also seek to find long-term solutions to the bitter conflict and, above all, contain its expansion, with an eye on the future of the Palestinian cause and a credible and fair peace process.

EFE