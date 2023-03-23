Through social networks, some coins have created a stir in recent years, for which numismatic experts and collectors pay a large amount of money for what are considered rare and unique pieces.

This is the case of this one peso coin, which is currently for sale on the internet for a price of 300 thousand pesosfor complying with certain characteristics to reach that value well above its nominal value.

However, the Bank of Mexico does not regulate the purchase of banknotes and coins, so if you want to put this type of issue up for sale, you must do so under your own criteria, as well as the amount you place.

Why do they ask for 300 thousand pesos for a one peso coin?

This one-peso coin for which they ask for 300,000 on the internet is a piece that was put into circulation in 1984, but it is not its age that makes it worth such an amount of money.

With a diameter of 24.5 millimeters, a circular shape and a smooth edge, it is made of Stainless Steel; On its obverse it has in the center the National Shield in sculptural relief, with the legend “United Mexican States”, forming the upper semicircle.

On the reverse the effigy of Jose maria morelos and pavonin a three-quarter position, with the outline of the symbol “$”, number 1, as well as the year of minting, with the inscription “José María Morelos” and the symbol of the Mexican Mint, with a smooth frame with the graph in the form of points.

1 peso coin from 1984.

As this coin has been out of use since 1992, it is very difficult to obtain, plus collectors pay good amounts of money for these pieces, since it depends a lot on the state of conservation, or at least that is what you can deduce in the publication of Free marketpage where it is put up for sale.