dubai It is known in the world as the City of Gold, it is one of the richest cities in the world and people travel and spend large amounts of money in this place.

But,Why is there so much money in Dubai?

The economy of Dubai is made up of various factors, the rich and powerful sheikhs live in this city, they are the ones who govern the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Also, in Dubai there is a lot of gold and many companies and super luxury storespeople who have a lot of money in the UAE tend to spend it in Dubai.

As we already mentioned, the wealth of Dubai is due to several factors, one of them is that your country is a power in oil production.

dubai has also become a very important business center for the Middle East, which has brought many foreign investments to this part of the world.

the city besides has become a luxury resorthas received more than 14 million tourists and is among the 5 most visited cities in the world.

It is also recognized for its megaprojects and luxury constructions, such as the Burj Khalifa, the Burj Al Arab and the Palm Jumeirah.

The Dubai Stock Exchange is the second largest in the United Arab Emirates.

And if it was not enough the city offers a wide range of culture and entertainment with museums, galleries, theme parks and zoos. Without neglecting the jazz festivals and the Dubai World Film Festival and the Dubai International Film Festival.