The National Lottery celebrates one of its most anticipated draws of the year. The Extraordinary Draw for Mother’s Day arrives to welcome the month of May, coinciding with the celebration of this special day for many families. The event runs from Saturday April 30 to May 1.



When is the Mother’s Day National Lottery draw?



The draw will take place this Sunday, May 1, at 9:00 p.m. in the State Lotteries and Betting Draws Hall and the system of multiple pots will be used, common to other events such as the Child’s Draw or the Extraordinary Valentine’s Draw.

National Lottery put up for sale ten series of 100,000 banknotes, with a price of 15 euros per tenth. The total collection, in the event that everything is sold, will rise to 150 million, of which 105 million will be distributed in 34,851 prizes.

Awards

The Extraordinary Draw for Mother’s Day will distribute a special first prize for one of the fractions of the tickets awarded the first prize, for a value of 14,870,000 euros (1,487,000 euros per tenth). The rest of the fractions will correspond to an amount of 1.3 million euros (130,000 euros per tenth). The second prize amounts to 250,000 euros (25,000 euros to the tenth).

minor prizes

As usual in these draws, there will be several withdrawals of two, three and four figures that involve smaller amounts of money but that allow you to recover what you invested.

Two, three and four digit withdrawals

In the draw there will be two two-digit draws. The numbers whose last two digits coincide with the winning ones, will obtain 300 euros (30 euros per tenth). On the other hand, the numbers whose three last figures match any of the 15 made will win 750 euros (75 euros to the tenth). Lastly, there will be 5 extractions of 4 figures awarded with 3,750 euros (375 euros per tenth).

approximations

The numbers before and after the first and second prize will be awarded with 24,000 and 15,325 eurosrespectively (2,400 and 1,532.5 euros per tenth).

Hundreds

The carriers of 99 tenths whose hundreds coincide with those of each of the first two prizes will win 750 euros (75 euros to the tenth).

Terminations

They will be awarded with 750 euros (75 euros per tenth) the numbers whose last three digits match the first prize and that match the last two digits

Refunds

They can retrieve the 15 euros invested by the holders of the tenths whose last figure coincides with that of the first prize or with one of the two extractions of a figure made at the end of the draw.