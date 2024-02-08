Sanremo 2024, many have noticed that the central staircase is missing: the reason behind this decision is very specific

Sanremo 2024 is being broadcast these days and yesterday evening, Wednesday 7 February, the second episode was broadcast. However, the most passionate about this event could not help but notice that this year, the central staircase, which is now a symbol of the Festival, is missing.

CREDIT: RAI

Unlike the others, in this event, they decided to put two stairswhich seem to be less steep than what used to be a single staircase and which was now a real one for everyone symbol.

Many thought that in reality they decided to remove it, because perhaps too many falls had occurred. Like for example that of Lorella Cuccariniduring the rehearsals for Sanremo 2023.

CREDIT: RAI

However, the reason behind this choice is different and very specific. It's really about them shots of the competing singers and also of the presenters and guests, who are going up on that stage in these days.

Sanremo 2024, the reason why there is no longer the central staircase

CREDIT: RAI

It's his own thing to give an explanation Gaetano Castellithe man who for years, together with his daughter Maria Chiara, takes care of the scenography of the Sanremo Festival. On this aspect you said:

The ladder? If it were up to me I would never have worn it. Because removing it means having a clean scenography, otherwise in every shot of the singers, who are always shot from the waist up, you can see the lines behind.