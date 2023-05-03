We are in the final stretch of the season, we are already in matchday 33 of the league championship and there are a lot of things at stake. The fight to see who descends is burning and in the upper zone of the table, FC Barcelona could be proclaimed champion of LaLiga Santander on the next day in Cornellá, against Espanyol in the Catalan derby, but that will have to wait since the next weekend the league competition will be paused. After matchday 33, we will have to wait for the next one until May 12 when Mallorca and Cádiz open the start of it. But why won’t there be a league day this weekend? For what is this?
Today, from 90min, we will answer the reason why there will be no league matchday in LaLiga Santander until May 12.
What is the reason why there is no league day this weekend?
The reason why the Spanish league will be slow is due to nothing more and nothing less than the calendar adjustments. The Copa del Rey final between Real Madrid and Osasuna is scheduled to take place on Saturday May 6 in the Andalusian city of Seville. That is why the teams will not play the matches of matchday 34, which would correspond to that weekend. That is also why we have seen two days between weeks in the last two weeks. In this season with such an atypical calendar – the World Cup in Qatar has been played in the middle of all the competitions – the schedule of the competitions has had to be readjusted, resulting in the Copa del Rey final being next Saturday, June 6. May, which has led to the fact that Spanish football is not played on that weekend
When will there be a League day again?
Next weekend, the Santander League will return as usual. Between Friday, May 12 and Monday, May 15, the 34th day will be held.
