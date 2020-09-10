Pakistan, which has spread terror in Jammu and Kashmir and failed to infiltrate terrorists and defeated India on every front, is now plotting on the Rajasthan border. Fearful of the might of the Indian Army in the mountains, Pakistan is now trying to increase its infiltration on the desert frontier. A day earlier, the BSF killed two such intruders who were crossing the border from Pakistan into the Indian border. This new conspiracy of Pakistan has been revealed after the night vision devices, Pakistani eye cards and two pistols found near these intruders after cross firing.According to Inspector General of BSF Rajasthan Frontier Amit Lodha, two persons were seen throwing packets from across the border on Tuesday night at the Khyaliwala outpost. When he was challenged, he started firing. Both piled into retaliation. Two pistols, 4 magazines, 28 rounds, Pakistani identity cards, 8 packets of intoxication and currency notes of Pakistani, Saudi Arabia along with night vision devices have also been found from these two.

According to defense experts, the conspiracy to infiltrate the Rajasthan border areas has been hatched several times, diverting the attention of Indian security agencies from across the border, violating the ceasefire in Jammu and Kashmir. Light vision devices and other items found with smugglers cannot be ruled out as a reconnaissance trick before any major infiltration of Pakistan.

Watchful eyes on 1037 km long border of Rajasthan

Of India’s total border with Pakistan, 3 thousand 323 km, 1037 km is from Rajasthan. Rajasthan has the longest border area from Pakistan, except Jammu and Kashmir. Jammu and Kashmir has a border of 1225 km from Pakistan, while Punjab has a border of 553 km from Pakistan and Gujarat has a border of 508 km.

Big conspiracy to infiltrate 400 terrorists

According to media reports, there is a big conspiracy to infiltrate 400 terrorists from Pakistan. Its responsibility has been given to the SSG of the Pakistani Army. AI terrorists are present on different launchpads of LOC in an attempt to infiltrate. And to help these terrorists in infiltration, Pakistan’s Border Action Team is also said to be active.

Constant ceasefire violation in Kashmir

For a long time, the Pakistani has been trying to infiltrate the enemy by dodging the Indian security agencies which have been successful in thwarting the plans. For this reason, the Pakistani army is continuously violating ceasefire in Kashmir. There are also reports that groups of terrorists have also been seen in Pakistani army camps in areas adjacent to the LoC.

Vigilance increased after Pakistan’s tunnel plot in Samba sector

Just a week ago, a tunnel built by Pakistan was found in the Samba sector in the border area of ​​Jammu. According to BSF IG NS Jamwal, a tunnel was reported to have been carved from Pakistan in the Samba area. A BSF team was working on this. A team engaged in this operation found the tunnel within 150 yards of the border on the evening of August 28.