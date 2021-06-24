The Iraqi Ministry of Interior says that it is in the process of contracting with a Chinese company to purchase drones in order to protect the power lines, which were subjected to attacks that led to power outages in several Iraqi provinces.

The drones will protect the electric towers and carriers.

ISIS attacks

And ISIS has been targeting electricity lines recently, and it blew up electricity towers in Salah al-Din Governorate, north of Baghdad, on the 14th of this month, and the organization had targeted electricity towers in the province last May, which led to power cuts in large areas in Salah al-Din.

On the 16th of this June, an IED attack cut off the electricity transmission line from Iran to Iraq, specifically in Diyala province, as this led to a power outage in a third of the province’s area, according to media reports.

Iraqi authorities said they believed ISIS was behind the attack, which severely damaged electricity facilities.

These attacks exacerbate the country’s dire electricity problem, especially in the summer, when electricity is cut off in large parts of Iraq.

Al-Kazemi comments

And in light of the growing popular discontent with the bad electrical reality, Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kazemi said in a session of the Ministerial Council for National Security that his government has reached a “good stage of electrical energy production, but there are repeated and intentional targeting of electric power towers in a number of provinces, affecting hours Providing the regions with energy and exacerbating the suffering of the citizens.”

Al-Kazemi directed all operational leaders and intelligence services to address these targets, protect energy towers, and pursue criminal groups.

“People are tired”

But this does not convince many Iraqis, including Adnan Seif, who told Sky News Arabia: “Imagine in this scorching heat where temperatures are above 50 degrees and above, basic services such as water and electricity are only available in a meager way, Which will get worse with the intensification of heat during the coming months of June and July.”

For his part, an Iraqi electrical engineer, who preferred not to be identified, says: “They talk about projects and electrical power plants, but we do not see any tangible difference despite their promises, and allocating billions of dollars to develop electrical production.”

And he continued in an interview with “Sky News Arabia”: “People are tired of this miserable situation, and we know perfectly well that those billions went to the pockets of the authoritarian corrupt, otherwise what is the result of spending all this huge money?”

He added, “The reality of electricity has been the same for many years, and is even deteriorating for the worse.”

He stressed that “the electricity crisis is part of the general Iraqi crisis, where the factors of corruption, underdevelopment of infrastructure, waste and encroachment on the public electric power network are combined, as well as the absence of plans and strategies to advance the electric reality.”

According to energy experts, Iraq needs double its current electricity production of about 20,000 megawatts of electricity, in order to be able to solve the problem of chronic electric power shortage.