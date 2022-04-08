Dozens of people protested on Sunday in the streets of Mexico City against the referendum on the permanence of Andrés Manuel López Obrador in the presidency until 2024, which will take place on April 10.

The protesters left the central Paseo de la Reforma avenue expressing their rejection of the consultation, which was promoted by López Obrador himself, assuring that it is a democratic exercise.

“Do not vote on April 10,” said a banner that protesters placed at the front of the march.

Why is there a vote this Sunday?

Lopez Obradorwho assumed power in December 2018, promotes the referendum so that the citizens decide whether or not to conclude their mandate in 2024, when their administration officially ends.

However, his detractors point out that it is a political exercise with a view to strengthening his position in the middle of his government period. They also accuse that the consultation is unnecessary and a waste of resources since the law contemplates that the president must leave office in 2024.

“The capable Mexican says, you finish and you leave!” shouted the protesters. “Incompetent President, you finish and leave,” they added. The consultation also generates conflicts with the National Electoral Institute (INE), the autonomous body in charge of organizing the consultation.

Since last year, the INE pointed out that cuts in its budget ordered from the Legislative branch -which controls López Obrador’s party– complicated the organization of the referendum, to which the president responded by accusing the institute of spending lavishly.

The INE also called on the government to respect the electoral ban, which prevents public officials from promoting the consultation before April 10. In response, the president and his political party accused the electoral authorities of censorship.

The demonstrators carried banners with the legend “I defend the INE” and “Empty ballot boxes”.

Since he was mayor of Mexico City (2000-2006), the leftist leader has promised to submit his mandate to popular opinion through consultations.

As mayor, he made a telephone consultation to half of his government about his permanence in office.

