Mexicans are summoned to an unprecedented electoral exercise next Sunday: decide whether Andrés Manuel López Obradorthe country’s first leftist president, he leaves early or ends his term in 2024.

Some 93 million voters will be able to vote in this referendum, promoted by the 68-year-old president and in which a low turnout is expected.

How does it work?

The consultation was incorporated into the Constitution in 2019 at the initiative of Amlo (initials with which the ruler is known), arguing that “the people contribute and the people remove”. It can be convened for this mechanism in the middle of the government period.Mexicans will respond on the card if they want the president to be “revoked for loss of confidence” or to complete his six years.

Opponents of López Obrador protesting against the referendum proposed by the president. Photo: EFE / Isaac Esquivel

Some eleven million signatures were delivered to the National Electoral Institute (INE) to organize the plebiscite, most of them pro-government supporters.

For the result to be binding, 40% of the voters (37 million) must participate, but the influx would be less than 20%, anticipates Luis Ugalde, former president of the INE.Amlo, from the Morena party, announced that he will annul his vote by writing “long live Emiliano Zapata!”, for the revolutionary leader.

Is Amlo’s continuity at risk?

López Obrador was elected with 53% of the vote, promising a ‘revolution’ aimed at ending deep inequalities and corruption in Mexico, with 126 million inhabitants (44% in poverty).

The president maintains an approval rating of 58%, according to an average of polls by the consulting firm Oraculus, far from the initial 80% but above his predecessors halfway through.

Confessed “stubborn”, Amlo was not obliged to submit to the referendum, but he believes that it is the antidote against bad governments.

The president, who offers a press conference of up to three hours from Monday to Friday, bases his popularity on programs for impoverished sectors (23,000 million dollars in 2022 – 6.4% of the budget) and policies such as the improvement of the minimum wage ( $265 per month).

He also inaugurated a new airport for Mexico City, after canceling a project by Enrique Peña Nieto (PRI) -his predecessor-, and promotes several mega-projects rejected by environmentalists and opponents, who brand it “populist” and “authoritarian.”

At the same time, it applies orthodox policies such as a staunch defense of austerity and fiscal balance and programs against indebtedness.

But his plans suffered the onslaught of the coronavirus pandemic, which in 2020 caused the second-largest Latin American economy to contract by 8.4%. In 2021 it rebounded 5% and this year it would grow only 3.4%.

Amlo’s continuity is not at risk “at all. On the contrary, (the referendum) could give air to some of his projects”estimates the political analyst Martha Anaya.

What are your low points?

In addition to an annualized inflation of 7.3% as of February (the highest in two decades), Amlo faces critical points such as criminal violence, which has left some 340,000 dead and thousands missing since 2006, when the country’s anti-drug fight was militarized. In 2021 there were 33,308 homicides.

He defends a policy of “hugs, not bullets,” arguing that repression alone failed to eradicate the powerful cartels, so he agreed with the United States on a new approach that addresses poverty as the root of the problem.

The violence also reaches journalists, with some 150 murders of professionals since 2000, of which eight this year alone.

The handling of the pandemic, with Mexico as the twenty-ninth country with the most deaths per million inhabitants (323,000), also earned the president criticism, who at first minimized the crisis and refused to wear a mask. He himself was infected twice.

What are you looking for with the referendum?

For the writer and analyst Pedro Miguel, the president tries to crystallize the constitutional precept that “sovereignty resides in the people”.

But Ugalde believes that “he seeks, like any populist politician, to maintain the climate of polarization and encourage the discourse that the people are on his side.”

Some opponents warn that the plebiscite could encourage him to reform the Constitution to be re-elected.

“Perhaps there will be voices in his party that say he should stay, but the power of that voice will be minimal,” estimates Ugalde.

Amlo has said that when his term ends he will retire from politics. In Mexico there is no re-election or extension of the presidential term.

In addition to strengthening initiatives such as a reform that will reduce private participation in the electricity sector, the referendum will serve to “start the machinery towards the 2024 elections,” Anaya believes. The ruler sympathizes with the mayor of Mexico City, Claudia Sheinbaum, to succeed him.

The Mexican president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, during a press conference at the National Palace, in Mexico City. Photo: EFE / Presidency of Mexico

What does the opposition say?

The opposition parties PAN, PRI and PRD, which make up the legislative opposition bloc, call for abstention, alleging that it is a “populist exercise” to “distract attention.”

Accused by Amlo of supporting these theses, the INE organized the consultation with a reduced number of polling places and little publicity, citing a lack of resources.

The ruling party and its allies have a majority in Congress to pass secondary laws, but the “transformation” that López Obrador seeks requires constitutional reforms that require votes of two-thirds of the legislators, for which he is obliged to negotiate.

AFP

