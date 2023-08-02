













Why is The Witcher more feminist than Barbie?









This article does not attempt to “combat” “feminism of Barbie”. There are different ways of understanding, learning, valuing and practicing feminism. However, I personally consider Greta Gerwig’s furious film to be a misleading product, to say the least.

maybe The Witcher it distances itself in an illusory way from capitalism and consumerism (currently it is implicit in everything), but it maintains its political and sensitive vertebra about femininities and reality. presents different ways and roles in which women conceive and exercise their feminism in an empowering and assertive way.

Before you continue reading this, you should know that a lot of information will be exposed from the final chapter of the third season of The Witcher. Spoiler alert!

In addition, of course, I clarify that I am referring only to the premises exposed in the series, which sometimes differ from the literary saga and video games.

The Witcher, a strong and flexible feminist discourse?

What kind of feminism could The Witcher pose?

Sapkowski’s saga has already received an adaptation to video games and a series; Despite the fact that the future of the story is uncertain after the departure of Henry Cavill, I want to highlight the chapter with which the third season ends, since it has a vertebra that I recognize as a feminist in a raw and realistic way.

In the first instance we must recognize that the cast of the series of The Witcher has a wide appearance of women and that, of course, the important thing: they have a carefully created depth.

The women of The Witcher, as in reality, they are more than black or white. For example, Yennefer de Vengerberg is a figure who seeks power and love, follows her own interests, is independent, manages to love and mother, which implies maintaining her individuality while clinging to others.

In other words, we are dealing with a prolific woman who does not stop being a woman (she maintains her relationship with Geralt) or a professional (as one of the most powerful sorceresses will guide the Brotherhood towards the Lodge) for being a mother. Most importantly, it has been a winding and complex road balancing her life to get it all.

One of the most important messages presented The Witcher is maternity without needing to be a biological fact. Also the love that coexists with power and relationships of care, respect and commitment between two characters in “equal” conditions. In addition, of course, of his professional career with the previous context.

But, The Witcher it is more than its leading female characters. Cirilla, for her part, is a woman who is beginning to recognize herself, while Yennefer, more mature, is capable of making decisions and accepting each of the consequences, in addition, of course, to recognizing her networks of trust and her imposed role in a hierarchical society, in which he manages to position himself boldly, in a patriarchal policy.

There is also Francesa, the desperate elven queen, on the verge of collapse, and Fringilla the mage humiliated and betrayed. Both are vulnerable women who will act from a cornered position.

For his part, Yennefer is one of the strongest images in The Witcher, she recognizes herself as a woman, adapts and acts in her context while making her wishes come true. His kindness and strength are in contrast to the way Geralt exercises his own kindness and strength.

Yennefer of Vengerberg – A woman

Yennefer is “ugly” (she has deformations) but powerful (excluded characteristics?), in search of greater beauty and power she will sacrifice the right to maternity. However, she later realizes that she longs to be a mother. She will meet Geralt, fall in love, betray him when she sees her power gone, and then find a way to make her wishes come true.

Yennefer is a powerful woman with desires and ambitions, but she is also sensitive. Her decisions will have consequences and she will assume them. Yennefer is not perfect and she will not choose the good of others before her own just because. She will need to trust and value people in order to bond.

Yennefer is not a naive woman, she is powerful, intelligent and brave, but the rejection of a man also hurts her because she is human.

Yennefer is far from being good or bad. She is capable of adapting to the society that governs her to the precise extent so that the Brotherhood of magicians and magicians does not leave her unprotected. Yennefer knows how to negotiate and assess her own priorities and, of course, how to move reflexively.

Tissaia de Vries – A broken woman who opens the panorama

Tissaia is the most powerful woman in the Brotherhood, thanks to the fact that she is impeccable in her appearance and has enormous power, she earned a high position in the organization. She knew exactly what she needed. For this reason, she had to give up being a biological mother to position herself and give better opportunities to young magicians in the future.

Towards the end of the third season, Tissaia is betrayed by Vilgefortz (her romantic partner), after which the Brotherhood will be practically destroyed, and this will cause his suicide. However, it is clear that Tissaia, the most powerful magician, does not commit suicide because of a broken heart, but because of what this implies.

It goes much further than “the consequences” of having trusted someone who “shouldn’t” have trusted. The guy was a hoax, but she blames herself for what causes her trust in him, she distrusts his good judgment and his ability to lead, even though she did excellent for years.

Tissaia completely blames herself for what happened and after this she commits suicide. One wonders, isn’t it the origin of evil Vilgefortz? Shouldn’t the deaths of wizards weigh more heavily on him, since he had targeted them all along? No, it’s the women’s fault. Only women make mistakes in falling in love, because they are devotedly attached. For this reason, motherhood and romance invalidate you in professional work.

But not. No. It’s not like that. Vilgefortz was a lie and managed to break the structure of Tissaia, exactly what the patriarchy has caused for centuries, the reason why it has been perpetuated.

These are the reasons that must be exposed so that women can, at least, recognize them. Tissaia assumed all the blame for an act of which she was a victim, I trust someone, she was betrayed and it caused the destruction of the Brotherhood.

It is absurd to think that Tissaia committed suicide out of a broken heart. Yes. Vilgefortz was able to destroy her unity as a woman by telling her that their romance was a lie, but the scary thing is that he managed to damage her professional and personal essence by getting into her mind, making her rethink who she was, her abilities and her strength. as leader after telling him that she was rigid in her view of the Brotherhood and later, he will proceed to destroy it.

Tissaia will save what she can and then with some witches she will try to clean the place. He will plunge into a deep painful introspection. The last thing Yennefer will tell him is that she knows his essence, asking him to remember who he is and his strength, not to let him (Vilgefortz) or what happened (the absolute fall of the Brotherhood) destroy her. However, of course, it is too much.

Tissaia will doubt who she is, her decisions, and this will lead her to radical sadness. The situation is terrible, but it is also very real; and because of this, patriarchy is perpetuated because in reality, we are very far from “be what you want to be”. The political, economic, social and spiritual gear limits us completely and a mistake, an unfavorable judgement, a romantic breakdown, can create a leak in a firm structure and is capable of exploiting it.

No, women are not fragile, but there are judgments that eat away at you thanks to the system, the idea of ​​the perfect woman, the idea of ​​validation from your partner. If they stop loving you, it’s your fault, right? And also everything that derives from it.

Tissaia’s suicide is beautiful for its implications and for the image with which women can condole.

Motherhood and women in The Witcher

It seems that like the work of Greta Gerwig, The Witcher it has a vertebra that aims to dismember motherhood.

The importance of maternity goes beyond the fact that the structures tell us that we have to maternity and how we have to do it. Women are far from being bad feminists if they yearn for motherhood, also to the extent that you can exercise sisterhood (remember the contexts from which we started and the difficulty of unlearning or dealing with them).

The Witcher it raises different motherhoods, not only in a sensitive way, but also at a political level (French Findabair), in different women, based on their particular structures, their roles and conditioning.

The Witcher and power relations

The Witcher He plays with the positions of his characters and although he proposes betrayals (Tissaia and Vilgefortz), he also raises the possibility of balanced and sincere relationships, even in complex panoramas that are linked to power (Sigimund Dijkstra and Philippa Eihart & Geralt de Rivia and Yennefer of Vergenberg). Not everything is lost?

The pairings of a sorceress and a spy for each nation also propose a complex balance of power and different probabilities within the world system of The Witcher.

The Witcher and Barbie

While the film of Barbie it is “a pink arm of a capitalist attack, and practically a two-hour commercial for a product that has never claimed, nor seems to have plans, to be feminist or empowering” (says a renowned poet); The Witcher raises, in an equally explanatory manner (in the end, both are entertainment titles), the aspects of both motherhood, power and even the position of women in the political system, but in a firm, crude and realistic in contrast to Barbie.

the last chapter of The Witcher it is sad because of the reality of each one of the feminine images that build its context and at the same time it is hopeful because of the essence of each woman. Of course, you couldn’t expect less from a story that features a congregation of witches, right?

What do you think of the women of The Witcher?

