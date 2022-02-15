Home page world

PCR tests are prepared for analysis in the PCR laboratory of the Lower Saxony State Health Office (NLGA). © Julian Stratenschulte/dpa

The number of infections is slowly declining. With more and more people who have recovered, the corona virus may find fewer and fewer opportunities to dock. But that could change again quickly.

Berlin – The breaking of the omicron wave can be explained by a kind of saturation effect from the point of view of the bioinformatician and expert council member Lars Kaderali.

“With the increasing number of people who have recovered, the virus is finding fewer and fewer people who are still susceptible to infection,” said the Greifswald scientist at the request of the German Press Agency. With changed regulations, for example by relaxing the corona measures, new contact networks could emerge in which the virus spread would pick up speed again. “So the saturation effect can be reduced to a certain extent.” In Denmark, for example, the numbers are now rising again.

“It’s a dynamic story. That’s why we also say: Only relax carefully,” said Kaderali, who is a member of the Federal Government’s Corona Expert Council. Possible effects from the spread of the omicron subtype BA.2 have not yet been priced in – it is feared that it could prolong the wave. Apparently, BA.2 is even easier to transfer than the omicron subvariant BA.1 that has been widespread in Germany up to now. One can only safely assume calmer waters from around April, even if seasonal effects slow down the spread of the virus, said Kaderali.

The time of daily new highs in the official infection numbers in the omicron wave seems to be over for the time being. The trend of the past few days is declining. However, it could also be that the decline in incidence does not reflect the actual occurrence of infection, but is the result of an overloaded reporting and testing system. In its most recent weekly report, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) wrote that the peak of the fifth wave had not yet been reached. dpa