This year, China achieved unprecedented success both diplomatically and as a mediator in the diplomatic reconciliation between Iran and Saudi Arabia, an achievement that now leads to the question of whether the Asian giant could play a useful role in stopping the serious situation in Israel and Palestine.

For observers, China’s willingness to multiply its influence in the Middle East by taking advantage of the progressive withdrawal of the United States from the region is obvious. But despite the successful mediation between Iran and Saudi Arabia, some believe that The weight of the Asian giant in that area is less than it seems.

“Could China play a constructive role? The short answer is that it is unlikely,” says Rudolf Moritz, of the Paul Tsai China Center, for whom “some kind of peace proposal” can be expected, although Beijing “may have neither the tools nor the political will to play a role.” important”.

The analyst maintains that if the situation continues to worsen it will mean a challenge to China’s geopolitical objectives in the Middle East and a “reality check” for its diplomatic ambitions and to become an influential player in the region.

Nor is the director of the Chinese Policy Observatory, Xulio Ríos, betting on a stellar performance by China in this crisis: “It will follow the situation as closely as it can but it can hardly play a leading role in this war by urging successful mediation.” “, he tells EFE.

China’s first reaction after the unexpected attacks by Hamas on Israeli territory in recent days was a statement from its Foreign Ministry in which it showed its “deep concern” about the new war, calling on the parties for an “immediate end to the hostilities” and maintained that “the prolonged stagnation of the peace process is unsustainable”.

He also defended again the establishment of Palestine as an independent state as a “fundamental way out” of the conflict, the “two-state” solution that Beijing has historically advocated along with the full integration of the Muslim country into the United Nations and the establishment of its capital in East Jerusalem.

Moritz believes that It would be “a surprise” if China adopted a stance that moves away from those postulates and it would be “less surprising” if it proposed “some kind of abstract, multi-point plan for a ceasefire.”.

In turn, Ríos predicts that Beijing “will interpret the crisis as another example of the inability of traditional actors with a mark in the area to guarantee peace and security.”

And in the face of the criticized lukewarmness and ambiguity that China has shown in relation to the war in Ukraine, the Asian giant has maintained a high profile for years when it comes to addressing the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and good political and especially economic relations. with the two actors in the crisis.

The Asian country “is on the side of justice” and is “a friend of both Palestine and Israel,” a Foreign Affairs spokeswoman stressed this Monday.

Between 2006 and 2021, China has held four Israeli-Palestinian peace forums and presented at least six plans, the last one in June of this year during an official visit by the Palestinian president, Mahmud Abbas and all with the path of the “two states” as a common denominator.

The Palestinian leader’s visit occurred just two months after the then Chinese Foreign Minister, Qin Gang, showed his country’s willingness to act as a facilitator of eventual peace talks between Israel and Palestine.

He did so during telephone conversations with his counterparts from both states, Eli Cohen and Riyad Al-Maliki, to whom he already stated China’s concern over rising tensions between their respective states.

Now, with the prospect of peace talks further away than ever, Xulio Ríos concludes that it is foreseeable that China “will intensify collateral diplomacy with respect to other actors with influence in the conflict to show its commitment to the region, make it more visible their position and explore, perhaps, the viability of some type of truce that, for the moment, does not seem easy.”

