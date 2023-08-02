The list of countries sanctioned by the United States and Europe is long. One of them is Venezuela, which according to the Venezuelan Anti-Blockade Observatory, totals 930 measures against the country. Although the opposition used this resource of pressure as a flagnow several groups consider that they should be eliminated.

And this is precisely what the government of Nicolás Maduro has requested on repeated occasions, that the sanctions be lifted and thereby giving favorable signs to the opposition otherwise The hostility will continue as well as the paralysis of the dialogue table in Mexico.

For many it is surprising that the detractors of the ruling party no longer see the measures viable. Henrique Capriles himself has said that these “failed.” Even now the country’s business leadership -of tradition opposed to Chavismo- has also joined the request to lift these penalties, either for convenience or conviction, they have publicly requested it.

“No country wants to be sanctioned. The Venezuelan who says they want sanctions is crazy. We obviously ask that the sanctions be lifted, that has only impoverished the country,” said Adán Celis, president of the Venezuelan Federation of Chambers of Commerce and Production (Fedecámaras), statements that surprised many.

According to the Government, these 930 sanctions, which began during the presidency of Barack Obama in 2015, left the country without 99 percent of income, which translates into more than 300,000 millionsince the block prevents transactions by companies, including Petróleos de Venezuela, the country’s main source.

“The issue of sanctions has been quite a lot but unfortunately they did not meet the objectives for which they were imposed and there are some sectors that continue to see sanctions as an end and not as a means”, says the lawyer and consultant Giulio Cellini, director of LOG Consultancy, to EL TIEMPO.

For Cellini, seeing the sanctions as an end would leave the country in the same Cuban situation, which has been blocked and sanctioned for years and without any political progress and that “in the end, everything has been reduced to problems for the citizens,” he points out.

This perception coincides with figures presented by the polling company Datanalisis, which showed that 74 percent of Venezuelans are against the sanctions compared to 14 percent. In the case of companies, 88 percent disagree with the penalties.

“If there had not been sanctions here, blockades by imperialism, there would be no problems here,” said Diosdado Cabello, first vice president of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela, during a Chavista march on Tuesday.

Although this statement has been contradicted by many opponents and representatives of NGOs, who insist that the measures only aggravated the crisis that was already brewing, the same Office of the United Nations High Commissioner has reiterated that lifting them would improve the situation in the country.

For Cabello, that opposition sectors now show interest in eliminating the measures, he only seeks to “win” the vote of citizens in the face of the 2024 presidential elections, knowing that the majority of Venezuelans are against them.

For his part, Cellini affirms that beyond the political issue, lifting sanctions could contribute to the large foreign investments that have long since left the country. “It is necessary for the economic recovery, but this is not going to happen while there are still sanctions,” he insists.

ANA MARIA RODRIGUEZ BRAZON

WEATHER CORRESPONDENT

CARACAS

