The pandemic has hit the coffers of the Vatican And it will cost the Holy See a mountain of resources when the ravages of the coronavirus pass, according to estimates. But only in the balance in 2021 it is necessary to face a deficit of almost 50 million euros, with entries for 260 million and exits for 310 million. Pope Francis decided to face the situation by publishing a “Motu Proprio” to spread the consequences and avoid layoffs among the nearly 5,000 Vatican employees.

Not only the prolonged closure of the Vatican Museums, which thanks to pilgrims and tourists have always strengthened the entrances, has caused the worsening of a crisis that has already been shaping up for years. Other commercial activities and real estate services have also been reduced. Have decreased donations and contributions from the faithful, which last year fell by 48 million euros, 21% compared to 2019.

Clippings sorted by Jorge bergoglio they punish the pockets of clergymen at all levels who form a consistent part of Vatican employees and officials. First of all the cardinals, to whom the Pope has reduced their average salary of 5,500 euros per month, by 10%.

The Jesuit Father Juan Antonio Guerrero Alves, prefect of the Secretariat for the Economy, has received from Francisco the hard duty of governing the cords of the stock market in these difficult times. He explained that the Argentine Pope maintains that “saving money should not mean laying off dependents: the Holy Father is very sensitive to the situation of families.”

The Bramante staircase, in the Vatican Museums. The closure due to the pandemic sank the finances of the Holy See. Photo: AFP

The Spaniard Guerrero Alves, who the Pope has promoted to a key position in handling the Church’s troubled economic problems, noted that “a time of financial challenge is not a time to give up and be” pragmatic, forgetting our values. “

The laity participate in the restrictions only in the freezing of the salary progression by seniority every two years. In addition, the Pope ordered that the measure does not affect lay people who are below the fourth level of remuneration and those who are sick or have special family problems.

Bergoglio believes that “cost containment must follow proportionality and progressivity criteria.”

A long-standing crisis

Francis affirms in the “Motu Proprio” that the specter of the deficit has haunted the economic management of the Holy See “for several years”. “The situation created by the pandemic has negatively affected all sources and income of the Holy See and the Vatican City State.”

In the sights of the salary cuts were the clergy, the religious and “the highest levels”, that is, bishops and cardinals who work in the Vatican.

The reduction of clerical salaries are Indefinitely, so the era of the lean cows will last a long time.

Pope Francis does not want to lay off Vatican employees, but explained that the adjustment is important to sustain finances. Photo: AP

The provisions will be in force from April 1 and cover the Vatican, the Vicariate of Rome, the chapters of the Lateran Papal Basilicas and Santa Maria Maggiore, the so-called Factory of Saint Peter and the Basilica of Saint Paul Outside the Walls.

A source pointed out that until last year, when the coronavirus arrived, seven million people attended the Vatican Museums, which increased their tickets by 150 million euros in 2019. From 2020 until now that figure has flattened almost to zero.

To the 10% reduction in the salary of the cardinals, 8% is added to the higher ecclesiastical authorities, which include the heads and secretaries of the Roman Curia, the “ministries” that are the central governing body of the Vatican, where important monsignors, bishops and archbishops reign.

The cut is reduced to a generalized 3% in the case of clergy and religious dependents, which includes all the rest of priests and nuns, the so-called “non-secular personnel”.

The salaries of the 227 cardinals of the Sacred College, of which around 120 electors under the age of 80 are those who elect the Popes in the Conclave, comprise the so-called “cardinal plate” of 1500 euros that all cardinals receive for belonging to to the exclusive group of princes of the Church.

San Pedro Square, deserted last Christmas, in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic. Photo: REUTERS

Most cardinals reside for free in large apartments, a part with true jewels in terms of furniture, architectural luxury and works of art. They are cared for by an army of nuns who do not pay a penny, who act as housekeepers and secretaries.

The bishops or archbishops who serve in high Vatican positions charge between three thousand and four thousand euros.

It should be noted that the Italian Church receives a fortune every year that comes from the eight per thousand of the income statements of those citizens who choose in the distribution to give their money from the Catholic Church.

Last year the contribution from taxes strengthened the financial muscles of the Italian Church by 1,100 million euros. Officially, such a sum is not counted in the balance of the Vatican and the Holy See, to which the Italian Church is closely linked, whose head is the Pope bishop of Rome.

A good part of the clergy, monsignors, bishops and archbishops of the Vatican are Italians, like 22 cardinals of the Sacred College, by far the largest national representation.

