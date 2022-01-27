President Joe Biden confirmed this Thursday that it will appoint, for the first time in history, an African woman to the Supreme Court of the United States, to replace Judge Stephen Breyer, who is retiring.

(In Context: United States: Who Will Joe Biden Nominate for the Supreme Court?)

Biden, who made this promise during the electoral campaign, clarified, during a speech at the White House, that he had not yet held an election and that it will be made public “at the end of February.” But he said he was clear about two things: “The person I will appoint will have extraordinary qualifications, personality, experience and integrity. And she will be the first black woman appointed to the Supreme Court.”

Afro Justice Clarence Thomas is already part of the Supreme Court, which has nine members appointed for life. Of the 115 judges that have formed it since its creation, there have only been five women (four white and one Hispanic) and two Afro-males.

Joe Biden fires outgoing Justice Stephen Breyer. Now the president must name his replacement for the Supreme Court of Justice. See also Russian woman dies during protests in Kazakhstan Photo: EFE/EPA/YURI FLU

Since entering the White House, Joe Biden, elected with the support of black voters, has sought to increase diversity on federal courts across the country.

On Thursday, he paid tribute to Judge Breyer, 83, of whom he has spent 28 in the temple of American law.

(You may be interested in: The US and NATO reject Russia’s demands on Ukraine, what comes next?)

“He is an exemplary judge, fair to the parties, courteous to his peers, prudent in his reasoning” and who “worked tirelessly to make the notion that the law exists to help people come true,” the president declared.

The progressive magistrate, who will leave office in the summer, made a plea in favor of the rule of law. “Our country is complicated,” with its 330 million people of diverse origins, religions and opinions, he said. “However, they decided to resolve their main differences through law.”

AFP

More news