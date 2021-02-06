Hussam Abdulnabi (Dubai)

The UAE government has taken several initiatives to encourage community members to use digital payments as part of the state’s approach, which aims to transform into a cashless economy.

In response to this trend, local banks and companies have significantly expanded in the development of digital payments since the beginning of the “Covid-19” pandemic, and this trend has increased despite the easing of closure measures to limit the spread of the virus, and competition has intensified, which raised questions about the importance of digital services in general in The Corona era? First of all, it should be noted that the transition from cash transactions to digital payments enables the economy to grow at rates greater than expectations, as the increase in the use of digital payments and the reduction of reliance on “cash” leads to an increase in the consumption of goods and services, and thus an increase in the gross domestic product.

Although the global economy is still facing unprecedented difficulties and challenges due to the repercussions of the Coronavirus, it is on its way to recovering faster than expected, and it is therefore necessary for policymakers to make fundamental changes to enable societal groups that do not deal with banks to move from transactions. Cash into digital payments, which enables the economy to grow in the future at greater rates than expectations.

Governmental steps

The UAE government realized early on the importance of payments and digital channels in implementing all government transactions and services; Therefore, it announced that it aims to move forward in the transition towards a cashless economy, and has introduced many initiatives aimed at enhancing digital banking services and supporting the security and efficiency of payments, in order to secure “cashless platforms” that are easy to use for a seamless digital experience.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God bless him, announced that the UAE has set new standards for developing the best government services in the world, and that efforts to develop and evaluate government services will focus on digital channels. 2020 proved true to our vision of government launching all its services digital since 2013.

A few days ago, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum adopted the National Policy for the Quality of Digital Life, which aims to create a secure digital society in the UAE, and keep pace with the emerging changes in the local and global digital world through specific policies, initiatives and projects, as well as stimulating the digital community and promoting leadership The UAE, reaching more advanced ranks in the digital competitiveness index, in which the country is at the top of the Arab world and ranked 12th globally in 3 main axes: technology, readiness for the future and knowledge.

The launch of the e-dirham system is one of the first steps taken by the UAE to enter the era of cashless payment solutions, as the system aims to keep pace with digital transformation and provide smart payment solutions, through payment options and many advantages to pay fees for more than 5,000 government services in cooperation with a number of national banks.

Financial inclusion

The UAE government always encourages all segments of society to make digital payments for the sake of financial inclusion, especially since some of them are unable to deal with banks, are afraid of making digital payments and prefer to deal with cash for several reasons, namely: the difficulty of accessing digital financial services, and their inability to complete Digital payments due to lack of electronic payment cards, along with a lack of knowledge and confidence in digital systems regarding the security of transactions and their exposure to electronic fraud.

In this context, fintech can play a major role in addressing these challenges, as these companies, “unlike traditional banks that are burdened with outdated systems,” have a greater scope to reduce costs and improve service quality by making use of big data, machine learning and data. Alternatively, they can develop innovative risk assessment models to establish credit eligibility points for clients with limited credit histories.

Growth stimulator

The preference for “e-commerce” online shopping is one of the most important incentives for using digital payments, especially since global studies confirm that almost half of consumers in the UAE expect to shop online more frequently during the current year 2021, in addition to the growth of digital payments already at a rate of double Almost since the beginning of the “Covid-19” pandemic.

Studies expect that the UAE will lead e-commerce sales in the Middle East and North Africa, which are likely to reach 48.8 billion US dollars (179 billion Emirati dirhams) in 2021.

Digital payments have already become the most preferred payment method for online shoppers, as the majority of consumers in the country (64%) prefer to pay for their online purchases using digital payments rather than cash on delivery or bank transfers.

Benefits for traders

The benefits of digital payments are not limited to community members, but extend to businesses. A study conducted by Visa revealed that 63% of retailers in the UAE reported that they witnessed an improvement in customer turnout rates after starting to accept digital payments, while 68% said that Their revenues have increased, confirming that in general, retailers see that digital payments have become convenient for customers and are working to speed up the process of payment and making transactions, in addition to that 46% of retailers who accept cash payment only reported losing sales transactions because customers do not carry any money with them. cash Money.