Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz recently visited the Federal Office for Migration and Refugees in Nuremberg. He thanked the employees for their work and specifically for not giving up. This is a surprising form of appreciation, after all, the 8,000 or so employees in Nuremberg and the many branch offices in the country are paid for their work. But dealing with the migration crisis is not a normal job. Scholz knows that too. Only with quick and good asylum procedures will the population accept the influx of people, he said. And if those who do not have the right to stay are deported more quickly.