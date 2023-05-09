The Giro d’Italia is one of the three great cycling competitions in the world, along with the Tour de France and the Vuelta a España. But there is an event that draws a lot of attention in the Italian race and it is the pink color with which the leader of the general classification is identified, as Nairo Quintana was at the time in the 2014 stage, when the renowned cyclist Colombian was champion of this competition.

Since 1931 this badge has been used to identify the leader of the dispute, becoming a symbol and something traditional that makes the Giro d’Italia stand out.

‘The pink jersey’, What is the Giro d’Italia leader’s jersey called?has this hue due to the color pages handled by the newspaper ‘La Gazzetta dello Sport’, which is the organizer of the contest.

Nairo Quintana was the first Colombian to win the Giro d’Italia.

Why are the pages of this newspaper pink?

It is known, according to ‘Noticiclismo’, that the sports newspaper ‘La Gazzetta dello Sport’ was born from a merger between the publications ‘Ciclista’ and ‘La Tripletta’ in 1896.

At that time, the usual thing for the most important newspapers in the Italian country was that the pages they printed were white, while those that talked about sports had a very different hue, in order to capture much more people’s attention. .

The Italian newspaper highlights the latest cycling news in pink. Photo: ‘La Gazzetta dello Sport’.

In its beginnings, the newspaper began using the green color to highlight sports publications, until in January 1899 they announced that from then on all deliveries would be made on pink paper, which is still in use today. .

As an important fact, Learco Guerra, a renowned Italian cyclist, who for his skills and qualities was named by the world of cycling as ‘The Human Locomotive’, was the first competitor to wear the ‘Maglia rosa’ in 1931, after becoming the winner of the first stage of that season’s turn.

Throughout the 81 editions in which the leader of this race has been distinguished with this colour, there are two cyclists who stand out from the rest, as they have been seen wearing this striking jersey five times: Fausto Coppi and Eddie Merckx.

While Egan Bernal stands out in this competition for being the Colombian who has led the Giro d’Italia the most times, above Nairo Quintana, the only two Colombians to have won this Italian competition.

DAVID LEONARDO DIAZ DUARTE

DIGITAL SCOPE WRITING

TIME

